CoP: Current legislation hinders fight against criminals

Erla Harewood-Christopher -

EXISTING laws are blocking the police in the fight against criminal gangs, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said in her New Year's greeting on January 1. "The high evidential threshold that currently exists for the laying of gang-related charges has operated to undermine our efforts to improve our detection rate.

"But the police service remains fully committed to protecting and serving our nation, and for 2025 we renew our commitment to do better and to do so effectively, as we journey relentlessly to achieve our vision of making every place in TT safe."

Her message came after President Christine Kangaloo declared a state of emergency (SoE) on December 30.

The SoE lets the police search a premises without a warrant and detain suspects for up to 48 hours on the first instance, renewable by a judicial officer to up to a week.

Harewood-Christopher at a briefing on December 31 said 46 suspects had so far been detained under the SoE, a legal mechanism she vowed would bring results.

>

"The additional powers available to the police service will empower it to use its intelligence to launch very invasive policing operations targeting known and prolific offenders, especially those involved with illegal drugs, firearms and ammunitions, and the commission of violent crimes, including kidnapping, home invasions and homicides.

“We will continue to use the power legitimately and guarantee we will get the desired results."

Telling reporters the police now sought the safety and security of citizens, she had urged people to co-operate with the law enforcement authorities.

In her message, she again appealed to the general public to get on board in the fight against crime.

"Our work and our progress, are however, being constantly eroded by the actions of a persistent criminal element whose only business, it seems, is to invent and perpetrate crime. "There will always be the potential for persons to choose to do so. But there is more of us than there is of them."

Harewood-Christopher urged everyone to resolve to never surrender their peace, safety and security to a disruptive few.

"Let us assume some personal responsibility and determine that, as individuals, we will make the difference in this fight against crime."

Saying the police service knows its role, she vowed to boost its capacity and competence and efficiency and effectiveness.

"It is our mandate. We will discharge it faithfully. We will not surrender or retreat, and we are determined to succeed."

>

She urged all to work together to reclaim the peace and security once enjoyed in our homes and communities.

"For this new year 2025 I invite you to join us on this journey of reducing violent crime.

"Let us work together to save lives, the lives of both the victims and the perpetrators.

"Wherever we are, and whatever we do, let us use our authority and our influence to effect the change everyone wants and is crying out for."

She appealed to everyone to help end to the senseless violence that causes everyone pain and insecurity.

"I have every confidence that, united, we can win this battle. We can make it happen!"

Otherwise she said the police had made "valiant and robust efforts" against criminals and a broad spectrum of crime, most urgently tackling illegal gangs and illegal firearms.

"Yes, we continue to be affected by the dreaded homicide statistic, but we have had significant results.

"We may not have achieved our targets, but we have made significant progress."

>

The Prime Minister had likewise sounded a rallying cry to the nation in his New Year's day message.

Dr Rowley said, "When murder, home invasion, kidnappings and extortion become the choice of commercial activity and sustenance of persons who threaten the peace and security of the national population, the State must then act decisively to restore a balance between the fundamental rights of all citizens and the protection from the dangerous excesses carried out by a lawless few."

He urged that hope exceed fear in people's hearts, amid the fight against crime.

"Fear always has to be conquered, while hope, as a moral virtue, has to be sustained.

"We need that virtue of hope in order to successfully undertake our nation’s business."

Rowley urged people to enter 2025 with optimism and with each citizen acknowledging their individual responsibility to the nation.

"The challenges, we face have to be handled collectively, particularly the rising crime situation."