Assembly of Southern Lawyers condemns attorney’s murder

Randall Hector -

The Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) says it has unequivocally condemned the heinous and brutal murder of prominent Randall Hector on December 31, the eve of the new year.

A media statement from ASL on January 1 said: “This abhorrent act of violence is not only an affront to the sanctity of human life but also a grave injustice that strikes at the heart of the principles we, as officers of the court, are sworn to uphold.”

The 43-year-old former legal director of the Strategic Services Agency was killed in a drive-by shooting shortly after giving a sermon at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain.

He was leaving the church and heading to his car parked on Albion Street when two vehicles – a black SUV and a Nissan B15 – pulled up alongside him, and the occupants opened fire around 7.30 pm.

He was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hector, of Diego Martin, was the principal advocate attorney of RW Hector & Associates.

The association offered condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this time of unimaginable grief.

The statement said, “Their pain is shared by all who value justice, human dignity, and the rule of law.”

ASL urged the police to launch an immediate, comprehensive, open, and quick investigation to apprehend, prosecute, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We further urge the authorities to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, ensuring that no family or community endures such a tragic loss again,” the statement said.

“The Assembly of Southern Lawyers remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and accountability. We will continue to advocate for a society where the rule of law prevails, and all individuals are afforded the protection they deserve.”