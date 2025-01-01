Public weighs in on SoE, New Year

Kent Cupid. -

AS government continues to grapple with rising gang violence, a state of emergency (SoE) was declared on December 30. While there is no curfew or restrictions on public movement, the SoE grants the police power to enter and search private properties without a warrant, and search and detain anyone suspected of illegal activity.

The granting of bail has also been temporarily suspended.

Newsday took the streets of both Port of Spain and San Fernando between Monday and Tuesday to solicit the views of citizens on the implementation of the SoE.

“It have no state of emergency,” said one Charlotte Street vendor who asked not to be named.

“Everybody normal. And how much people get killed last night? I’m sure by later today people are still going to get killed. All the state of emergency there to do is give police more powers. The police could lock up who they want and if they have beef with you, if they don’t like you, then you in real problems.”

Philip Dunbar shared a similar view saying the lack of a curfew makes the SoE less effective.

“Nothing change except the fact that the police could just run in on you just so…It doesn’t make a difference to me. There are no restrictions, people are free to do the same things they were doing, nothing has changed and nothing will change. They should have used more stringent measures.”

Jameela Mason John of Port of Spain said while she supports the SoE, she would have preferred if it included a curfew as the SoEs of 1990 (during the attempted coup) and 2011. She also expressed scepticism at the expansion of police powers.

“That I don’t like. Because now there are plenty people in police wear who can go into people’s homes. So that’s a little bit scary, it’s not a bad idea, but they could have been a bit more cautious."

However, Peter Samuel praised the decision and expressed hope that it would help the murder rate decline.

“I totally believe that if the Prime Minister didn’t do anything, the murder rate for January would be triple what it was this year and I think that move he made was a good decision.

"People want to blame him for everything but he can’t go all over the country and fix everything. People have to start to discipline their own selves and do the right thing.

“Because if you could kill somebody in front a police station, then you don’t care about the police."

On December 28 31-year-old Trevor Williams of Clifton Towers, in East Dry River, Port of Spain was killed by two gunmen in front of the Besson Street Police Station.

Samuel said, “Now they have to go in with more enforcement to terrorise these criminals so the murder rate could decline from January. I believe right now they’re organising a team, and when midnight come they will send them out all over the hotspot areas. And they know who they’re going for, they know who they looking for.”

SANDO'S VIEWS

The views of people on the streets of San Fernando included not only the SoE but also the New Year.

Kent Cupid, 72, of Penal said he was unsure if the SoE would do anything. "Reality is reality and nothing you do can make sense as far as I am concerned, because the system has failed." As to the New Year, he sad, "I hope that in the new year that Yahweh put some better minds in our leaders so they can make better use of their powers."

Adalia Melville, 26, of Rousillac was in two minds regarding the SoE.

"On one hand, it makes sense eh, in terms of the authorities having more power to catch the bad guys who, because there is no curfew, will still be on their normal routines.

"But on the other hand, it also doesn't make sense because there isn't any curfew which means people will still be out there. It's like a 50-50 to me."

Melville said she intends to put her best foot forward in the new year.

"People tend to be a facade. They are not always what or who you think they are. What I learnt over the years is to focus on yourself. No matter what happens, focus on yourself."

Denika Reyes, a 20-year-old resident of Pointe-a-Pierre admitted to not examining the pros and cons of the SoE as yet.

"I haven't really looked into it. Personally, for the new year, it would obviously be self-improvement. I personally intend to get closer with God. To try and be more consistent in my spiritual life so it will impact my personal life in a big way. My academics, my love life, my family life. That is what I am hoping for the new year."

Diane Reyes, 59, of La Romaine admitted to being sceptical about the value of an SoE without a curfew.

"I don't know, because the criminals are still getting to roam. We are not closed off like there would be if there was a curfew in effect for the night.

"So they are still getting to go about. For the country for the new year, I would just like to see the poor people kind of get on a more equal footing.

"A better form of living because right now, the rich is getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. There is no middle in between. I would like to see more jobs for the young people."

With reporting by MYA QUAMIE and CLINT CHAN TACK