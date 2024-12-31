Yes, dream in the new year

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: “Don't make your dreams smaller to fit into your current reality. Upgrade your expectations and mindset on what you deserve and what's possible" – Rebecca Yates, late producer and director.

The New Year is almost here and I believe it is good to set goals and have big dreams. I know that 2024 has been a tough year for many people in TT.

Many have been plunged into grief due to the loss of loved ones through various circumstances. Our economy continues to struggle and its impact has hit many homes. These events can cause the best of us to have a very dull outlook going into 2025.

However, I want to encourage you to dream big. Do not allow the things you may not have achieved deter you from rising up and trying again. Who knows if 2025 would be your year and that turnaround you long hoped for will not come to pass.

Call off the pity party and feeling sorry for yourself. Unless you rise up and get back into the race, there will be no chance of success. A quote by Harriet Beecher Stowe, deceased author, states, “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn."

>

Those words may be meant for you at the point in your life. No one wins a fight sitting down, so dust yourself off and get to work. It is your dream, your goal. You can make it happen.

The odds may be against you, but there are many success stories about people who refused to quit and eventually achieved success.

So, dream big in 2025 and go after it, and do not allow little bumps in the road to deter you, for you are in control of your destiny.

Have a blessed and great 2025.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail