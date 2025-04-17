Le Hunte should do like Jeremie

Robert Le Hunte -

THE EDITOR: I wish to congratulate John Jeremie, PNM attorney general for two terms, for placing country before party by supporting and, as he publicly stated, his intention to vote for the UNC in the coming general election. I ask other PNM stalwarts to do likewise.

You can remain members of the great PNM party but on this occasion cast your votes and support for the UNC because Dr Rowley openly admitted to the country that the PNM was unable to suppress crime and he (as PM) and the cabinet just do not know what to do in order to take back the country from the criminals.

I also note with great interest a news item reported in the print media on April 16, that former PNM minister Robert Le Hunte stated that he shares former AG John Jeremie's concern about the state of the country, noting an economic divide between the rich and the poor and the escalation of crimes.

I call upon Le Hunte to follow in the footsteps of Jeremie. Give the UNC a chance to abate and suppress the criminalities which are chocking the country.

ISRAEL KHAN

Attorney