Brutal murder in a time of elections

Crime scene. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The tragic death of Surrayyah Harrigin, a young woman gunned down in cold blood, is not just another name in the growing list of victims – it is a painful reminder that the number one role of any government is the safety and well-being of its citizens. Yet in TT today, it seems this basic duty has been shamefully neglected.

Crime is no longer an occasional shock – it's a daily norm. Murderers roam free. Illegal guns flood our streets. Gangs operate with impunity. And instead of decisive action, we get statements, press conferences and a state of emergency band-aid.

Is this government truly focused on fixing this crisis? Or are elections their main and only concern?

We are days away from the general election, and yet what do we see? Rallies. Speeches. Promises. But where is the real fear of justice in the hearts of killers? Where is the intelligence-led policing to find and dismantle criminal networks? Where is the bold crackdown on gun trafficking, human smuggling, and corruption?

Our seas are porous, our ports are corrupt, and our leaders appear too silent on the real source of this decay – corruption in high places. Corruption that allows drugs and weapons to flow in. Corruption that protects white-collar criminals. Corruption that sabotages justice before it even begins.

The people deserve leadership that protects, not politics that distracts. We need a government that will stand up to criminals – not pose for cameras. We need accountability, real arrests, courtroom convictions and a justice system that works.

Until then, every citizen will continue to live with the dread that they, too, could be next – and that no one will be held responsible. The number one role of government is not to win elections. It is to protect its people. And right now, this government is failing.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas