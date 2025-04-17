Tobago CivilNET's forum for Tobago West

Rodney Piggott, chair of Tobago CivilNET.

THE EDITOR: As we approach a pivotal general election, the need for accessible, balanced and informed public discourse has never been greater. Elections are not merely about casting a vote, they are about understanding the values, policies and leadership styles of those who seek to represent us.

In 2020 and again during the 2021 THA election, Tobago CivilNET took the initiative to organise non-partisan candidate discussions – offering voters a rare opportunity to hear from all candidates on the same platform. These events, streamed online and broadcast via radio and television, garnered over 23,000 views online alone (with many more watching on cable TV), a clear signal of public demand for respectful, inclusive dialogue.

This year, CivilNET is once again stepping up with a two-part candidate discussion series:

Regarding the Tobago East, we held a forum on April 16.

Regarding Tobago West we plan to hold a forum on April 23 at 6 pm.

It will be moderated, livestreamed to all on Tobago Channel 5, Facebook, and YouTube, and made accessible to the widest possible audience.

We invite both the Tobago and Trinidad public to not only tune in but to participate by submitting questions ahead of time via our Facebook page: facebook.com/TobagoCivilNet.

More information on the events and our commitment to civic engagement is available at www.tobagocivilnet.org.

It is time we move toward a culture where election discussions happen on neutral ground, where all candidates are invited, and where the people have a chance to hear, ask, and decide without spin or spectacle.

Tobago CivilNET is committed to this path – and we hope others will follow suit.

SHAUN B.HUTCHINSON

Tobago CivilNET