Trinidad and Tobago FA makes changes to safeguarding policy

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), in an effort to protect its members including children, has made changes and additions to the Safeguarding Policy and Regulatory Framework.

“In line with our ongoing commitment to greater transparency while modernising the Safeguarding Policy and Regulatory Framework, the TTFA engaged with various stakeholders to discuss proposals to amend and clarify its safeguarding policy,” a TTFA media release said on December 30.

“These fruitful discussions resulted in the decision to include some additional articles to ensure the protection of the image of football against any threat or harm as a result of illegal, immoral or unethical methods and practices.”

The changes to the safeguarding policy 3.0 will be effective January 1.

In order to protect children, an addition to Article Four, Section Three says, “Unlicensed individuals are not allowed to work with children, youth players or vulnerable groups registered with the TTFA or TTFA licensed or endorsed events, leagues or competitions.” According to Article Five of Section Three, penalties have also been adjusted.

“Players that are registered with the TTFA are prohibited from hiring, retaining, working with or engaging any unlicensed individual either for remuneration or on a volunteer basis.

“Registered players found in violation of this article shall have their registration suspended for a period of one month to a maximum of one year.”

The TTFA has also said that safeguarding officers have a responsibility to conduct background checks before hiring.

Another addition to the policy (Article Seven, Section Three) said, “All safeguarding licensed organisations must practise due diligence, before the hiring of any new staff member.”

The policy said the minimum action mandated to satisfy the due diligence requirement are to call the person’s immediate last club, academy, school or organisation that they worked with and ask for a character reference which can be verbal or written.

At least two written character references must be provided and a valid safeguarding ID card.

A severe punishment will be handed out if this article is not followed.

“Clubs/academies and or persons found in violation of this article shall be sanctioned with an appropriate fine of TT $10,000 as well as a ban on taking part in any football-related activity for a maximum of five years.”

The 73-page document detailed many other areas of how to conduct yourself as an administrator. Section IV spoke about unprofessional conduct including communication; field trips; topics related to sex; presence in a locker room; sleeping arrangements; relationships between members of staff and players; and the transmission of pornographic materials.”

Also, the policy has added or updated definitions of key areas to protect its members. Some of those words are emotional abuse, neglect, physical abuse, pornography and sexual abuse.