Suspect in Freeport woman's chopping found dead

- File photo

The search for a man – believed to be involved in the chopping of a woman – ended on December 31 when he was found dead a short distance from his Longdenville home.

The man has been identified as Arnold Ganesh.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Vallence Rambharat told Newsday they discovered Ganesh's body around 10.30 am on December 31.

Police sources said Ganesh was a suspect in the December 27 assault of Christine Chadee, 32, which left her hospitalised in critical condition.

According to reports, Chadee had moved to a relative's home in Freeport but visited her former home in Dalphus Avenue, Palmiste, Chaguanas to collect her ten-year-old son, who was said to be with Ganesh. Her son was outside playing while she was inside speaking with the man, police said.

>

A few minutes later, Ganesh exited the house and took the child to the nearby home of Chadee's relatives and then walked off, never to be seen alive again.

The child went back home and found Chadee bleeding and semi-conscious. He alerted relatives. Chadee was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility and then the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where she remains warded.

After Ganesh's body was found, a report was made and a district medical officer ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.