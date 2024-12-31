Paintings in the Garden 6 pays tribute to Calypso Rose

Alicia Aberdeen, third from left, with friends in front of her First Monarch painting. -

The weather outside was frightful, but the atmosphere inside the Trinidad and Tobago’s Consulate General, New York was culturally cosy – tropical even.

Most of the guests at the launch of the sixth edition of Paintings in the Garden (PITG6) fundraising event on December 6 had ties to the Caribbean, mainly TT – among them writers, entertainers and the creators of the artworks that were on exhibit to the public from December 9-13.

The I See You series inspired pieces from TT’s Patrice Mathews and Tyler Villaruel who were both flew to New York for the launch; US-born twins Yves and Zach Briggs whose mother is TT-born; and of course the work of the event’s curator, TT-born New York-based Alicia Aberdeen.

The space was filled with the sounds of warm, intimate chit chatting and laughter, glasses clinking and the aroma of good food, in direct contrast to the cold outside. The evening unfolded with musical entertainment by Thierry Remion on guitar, Sarina “The Violin Diva” Suno, Tony Paul on sax and singer R’Kardo SteVon; short addresses and acknowledgements; culminating with the unveiling of Aberdeen’s feature piece, The First Monarch, a portrait of Calypso Rose (Linda McCartha Sandy-Lewis) with a rose petal toast.



“It was so named because of her impact on the Calypso Kings competition in 1978," Aberdeen told Newsday.

“Because she was the first woman to win the title, the name was changed from Calypso King to Calypso Monarch.”

She recalled it was during a conversation with SteVon about the piece and what it meant to her, that he reminded me of that history.

“And boom! I had the name.”

But the inspiration goes far deeper than that on a much more personal level.

“It was not only a tribute to the icon while she’s still with us (I truly hope she gets to view this piece in camera); but it was also my way to honour my mother who passed earlier this year. She wasn’t big into the genre or Carnival, being a staunch SDA most of her life. But she loved Rose. I know she would’ve loved this piece.

“I felt very lucky to be able to pay homage to such a giant of a woman and symbol of our culture in that way.”

Of the event itself, she said,



“It was a wonderful production! I think we managed to curate an amazing collection of pieces that covered people, places, cultures and issues…

“The entertainment was moving; very captivating and displayed a diversity as obvious as the performers themselves, particularly the crescendo at the end with the Calypso Rose medley interpretation on violin, sax and with a jazz baritone vocal.”

For Aberdeen, her husband Jonathan Jones and her team, producing an event like this for the past six years comes with its fair share of challenges. But, she said, her “strong team of creatives and business-minded people” have consistently worked together to make it happen because they believe in and are committed to their causes.

Part of the proceeds from the event is donated to the Coalition For the Homeless in New York and Serenity Place Rehab Centre for Women in Guapo, Trinidad.

“The homeless crisis, like the drug crisis, falls near and dear to my heart because of personal experience with my brother Sketch (Sheldon Aberdeen) being homeless and addicted for over 30 years,” Aberdeen said.

She said her team members are all about collaborations, they have strong organisational abilities particularly as it pertains to bringing people of varying disciplines together, they show respect for all facets of the production as they all interact with and impact the outcome, and most of all, they are humble.

This was the first time the event was hosted at the consulate, and Consul General Andre Laveau was on hand to deliver the feature address.

He told Newsday, “The hosting of PITG6, produced by Alicia Aberdeen Art, LLC was an extremely proud moment for the Consul General and staff of the TT Consulate General in New York.



“It was an absolutely spectacular opening to a one-week exhibition which we truly cherish for its charitable and philanthropic objectives.

“The works of art on display simply captivated guests on hand, who would have felt fortunate to witness dazzling talent that all of TT at home and abroad would be proud of.”

The Consul General said, “Alicia Aberdeen revealed some splendid pieces of her own…

“And we were especially proud to have Tyler Villaruel with his unique style of art, which seems unbound by any real scenic preference or thematic favourite. And Alicia’s young protégés Yves and Zach Briggs, 15-year-old twins thriving gracefully through autism were once again exhibiting to magnificent effect.”

PITG, Aberdeen said, was founded on the premise that the spotlight would be placed on artists who produce “good work.”

“In particular, we like to focus on those who may not have come through typical education channels, like myself, and as such may not necessarily have the opportunities afforded them or know how to access them.”

She said there have been times when she showcased more well-known artists and she most certainly hopes to in the future.

“For example, I’ve had (Trini/American) Alvin Clayton-Fernandez, first black GQ model and owner of famed restaurant Alvin and Friends; as well as TT’s Adele Todd known for her works in fabrics and textiles and her controversial commentary performance art pieces usually seen at J’Ouvert.



“I’ve also featured Trinidad’s own renowned jeweller and silversmith Janice Derrick, who drew a crowd of her own and did well for the show/cause.”

But it remains a “push and pull” for her because many of the more established artists have representation and may be tied to contracts that limit how and who they can show with.

“So it’s a challenge for me as well. But with consistency, continued expansion and growth, and notable recognition, I believe we will be able to access more and more awesome artists from all over the place.”

And, much to her surprise, part of that “notable recognition” came on the evening of the launch, when she was presented with a State Proclamation – a ceremonial document and declaration on behalf of the state – from New York Senator Kevin S Parker for her contribution to art, culture and humanitarian work through PITG.

“That was the icing on the cake. Recognition at this level is truly humbling.”

Aberdeen expressed gratitude to everyone who made PITG6 possible, including her "motivator" Gail Remy Rajkumar and sponsor Caribbean Airlines' representative Carl Stuart, with whom she worked tirelessly to get flight arrangements in place. And if all goes as planned, she will be bringing PITG7 home to TT in 2025.

To see artwork that was on exhibit visit aliciaaberdeenart.com/pitg6-gallery