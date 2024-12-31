Officiant at slain woman's funeral: Culture of death in Trinidad and Tobago

TEARS FOR STACY: Relatives console each other at the funeral of Stacy Gopaulsingh who was murdered on December 23. The funeral was held at the St Joseph RC Church, St Mary’s Village Moruga. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A culture of death seemed to be plaguing the society, and spiritual warfare is needed to fight back against it, said a Roman Catholic minister at the funeral of a slain woman in Moruga on December 30.

Sr Gail Jagroop, officiating at the funeral of Stacy Gopaulsingh, 36, who was hacked to death on December 23, acknowledged that while the government has called for the state of emergency to address the prevalence of crime, the battle is spiritual.

"There is a culture of death in our society, and who is the author of death? Not God— the evil one. The evil one is the author of death, darkness and evil," she told mourners.

"We have to come against that not with earthly weapons, not with guns and ammunition, but we have to fight it with spiritual warfare— with the blood of Jesus, with his mother Mary, with the rosary. We cannot win the battle any other way."

She spoke at the St Joseph RC Church in St Mary's Village.

She emphasised that only God could help society.

She knocked Gopaulsingh's murder, describing it as senseless, thoughtless and cruel.

Jagroop added, "We cannot condone that behaviour. It should never be tolerated in society. It shows all has gone awry. This is just one of hundreds of home invasions and criminal activities."

Gopaulsingh, who worked as a judicial support officer, was hacked to death at her home before dawn on December 23.

The police were told that three men came to the house demanding that she hand over a laptop which she uses for work.

They argued with her, and as a close male relative, 44, was about to intervene, a gunman stopped him.

The relative reported that he grabbed Gopaulsingh's three-year-old daughter and fled by jumping through a window.

Gopaulsingh's body was later found inside the house with multiple chopped wounds.

She was said to be three months pregnant.

At the funeral, the officiant told mourners that God could take any situation and make it into something beautiful.

"God can take nothing and make something out of it. Nothing is impossible with God."

She pleaded with people not to take vengeance and to forgive the perpetrator.

"Allow God to get you out of dark feelings. Take it to the Lord in prayer. We are in a beautiful season. In this season, a saviour was born for us. That saviour is Christ the King. Pray for the grace to forgive.

"Ask for the grace to let go. Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

The child slept through most of the service. She wore a pink dress with matching accessories. The man who saved her was not seen at the funeral.

Gopaulsingh's body was also clad in pink with a tiara.

Gopaulsingh's sister, Chrissie Gopaulsingh, delivered the eulogy.

She said Gopaulsingh was pursuing her master's degree at the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) and was set to graduate in June 2025.

"Stacy was always ambitious and juggled employment along with her studies. She was independent, outspoken, strong-willed, and assertive.

"She was loving and caring. She loved bright colours, a reflection of her personality. Stacy was a critical thinker and a problem solver."

Gopaulsingh completed two associate degrees, one in social work (2013) and the other in psychology (2014) at COSTAATT.

Gopaulsingh also had a brief career in the police service before resigning in 2017.

"In 2015, she was recruited in the police academy. After training, she had a change of heart and resigned from the service in 2017. In 2018, she obtained her BA in Criminal Justice at COSTAATT."

In 2019, she became a judicial support officer and held this post until her death.

Her family promised to comfort her daughter and to love, protect and provide for her the same she would have.

Dr Raghunath Mahabir, USC's co-ordinator of National Security Programs, also paid tribute to Gopaulsingh's legacy.

The burial took place in the church's yard.

No one has been arrested.