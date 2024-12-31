Diane Henderson: TTOC's commitment to athletes remains unwavering

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committtee (TTOC) president Dianne Henderson (L) and the TTOC’s 2024 People’s Choice Award recipient junior cyclist Makaira Wallace attend the TTOC’s annual awards ceremony, on December 29, at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port of Spain. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Diane Henderson said officials would continue to explore all avenues with the benefit of the athletes in mind in order to maximise the potential of the TT athletes.

Henderson was speaking at the TTOC Annual Awards ceremony held on December 29 at the Government Plaza Auditorium in Port of Spain.

“2024 presented a tough challenge of Olympic qualification for (the) Paris (games),” Henderson said. “Looking ahead, our commitment to athletes remains unwavering as we continue to explore innovative ways to support initiatives where sporting organisations play a critical role.”

Henderson said it must be an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“Securing a space where Olympism thrives strengthens the likelihood of success, restructuring our human resources...we are working towards a specialised synergistic network. Transformation begins with the right message. Athletes need authenticity and integrity. We must shift from individual self-promotion to a collaborative mindset where the system works seamlessly, like a flow of interconnected efficiencies. Regardless of how you define it, sports is the vision; wellness is the mission; high performance is the objective; sports science is a necessity; preparation is key; capacity building is essential...”

Carlene Cid Walton, the manager of the TT men’s rugby sevens team and an experienced sport administrator, delivered the feature address. She paid tribute to sporting officials and all others who play their role behind the scenes like mentors, physiotherapists and coaches. Walton said they are the “unsung heroes.”

The track pair of Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand swept the senior awards.

Richards and Bertrand both represented TT at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Richards won the 2024 Sportsman of the Year award and Bertrand took home the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Richards advanced to the final of the men’s 400-metre event in Paris, finishing agonisingly short of a medal. The TT runner broke the national record when he clocked 43.78 seconds, .04 of a second behind third-placed finisher Muzala Samukonga of Zambia. Bertrand, 22, made her Olympic debut in Paris and had a creditable showing as she progressed to the semifinals, before being eliminated. She dominated on the local circuit.

For the third consecutive year, swimmer Nikoli Blackman won the Junior Sportsman of the Year award. Blackman has been getting experience at the University of Tennessee, a top university for swimming in the US.

He has also represented TT at regional and international meets, including the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Junior Sportswoman of the Year Zuri Ferguson, 17, also competed at the World Aquatics Championships, and along with Dylan Carter represented TT in the pool in Paris. Ferguson broke multiple national records in 2024.

Junior cyclist Makaira Wallace earned the People’s Choice Award. Wallace, 18, copped two silver medals at the Junior World Track Cycling Championships in China in August. Paralympian Akeem Stewart continues to star on the world stage and was awarded the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Sharntelle McLean, a former Olympic swimmer turned coach, was given the Future is Female Award.

The Alexander B Chapman award, given to someone for outstanding contribution to sport and Olympism, was won by June Durham.

One of Durham’s contributions in recent years was being part of the medical team for the 2020 TT Tokyo Olympic contingent.