Murder in Morvant hours after state of emergency declared

CRIME SCENE: A contingent of police at Paradise Heights in Morvant on December 30 after a man was gunned down. -

HOURS after a state of emergency (SoE) was declared, and even while the national security minister and the acting attorney general were hosting a press conference on the morning of December 30, a man was murdered in a brazen shooting in Morvant.

The man, known only by the alias Froggy, was shot dead at around 10.30 am outside his apartment at Building B, Paradise Heights.

A resident claimed the victim was involved in crime when he was younger, but had changed his life and converted to Christianity several years ago.

Police with sniffer dogs were searching apartments in the area up to publication time as investigations continued.

The Government announced an SoE on December 30, after receiving information warning of an impending explosion in gang violence and gunplay following several recent murders and shootings.