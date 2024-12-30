COP Deputy political leader questions Ramadhar: How did you become party leader?

Wendell Eversley, deputy political leader of the Congress of the People, stands in front of the Red House on December 28, holding up a copy of the party’s constitution and a letter from interim political leader Prakash Ramadhar requesting reports on the party. Photo by Janelle De Souza. - Janelle De Souza

Deputy political leader of the Congress of the People (COP) Wendell Eversley is questioning the legality of appointing former COP political leader Prakash Ramadhar as interim political leader of the party.

He also questioned Ramadhar’s commitment to a “grand alliance” and called for transparency in talks with any other political entity after Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she had been in discussions with Ramadhar both before and after his appointment on December 17.

In 2011, Ramadhar became the political leader of the party after COP founder Winston Dookeran stepped down as leader, and he resigned in 2016. The party was part of the United National Congress-led People’s Partnership which was in government between May 2010 and September 2015, for which Ramadhar was MP for St Augustine and Minister of Legal Affairs.

At a press conference in front of the Red House on Abercromby St, Port of Spain, on December 28, Eversley read Article 17 of the COP’s constitution which stated when the office of political leader was vacant for any reason other than the end of its term, the National Council should summon a special conference of the National Assembly within 90 days of the date of the office being vacated.

In the interim, the National Council was expected to appoint a deputy leaders to act as political leader.

Yet, he said on December 17, former COP interim political leader Kirt Sinnette resigned and appointed Ramadhar in the position. He said Sinnette had no authority to make such a move.

He threatened to “reveal the facts” and called on “those making mischief” to undo the move, because he said, the COP stood for honesty, integrity and good governance.

“I want to tell the members of the media and the public that we must get governance right, and what we do outside of governance, good governance, we will do inside when we get in government, and we must not let a repeat of 2010 to 2015 happening again in TT.”

He said at that time parties came together only to remove a sitting government even as the members were aware the structures were not functioning properly.

“The country must know that this country, which is hurting today and presently, if we don't fix what we are doing wrong right now, how could we fix it when we get into governance? And the country is crying out for good governance. We lacking statecraft leadership, we lacking statecraft diplomacy, we seeing all systems of governance falling apart.”

He added that the COP had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Honesty Opportunity Empowerment Performance and the National Transformation Alliance to form a coalition. The parties invited other political parties to join them.

He questioned why Ramadhar was in talks with Persad-Bissessar without the knowledge of himself or the other party executives after he assured members he would continue discussions on a grand alliance.

He explained a grand alliance called for those interested in good governance, who shared similar philosophies and ideas to move the country forward with good mechanisms, structures and policies. But he admitted the idea was not yet fully formed.

On December 23, Ramadhar wrote the interim chairman asking for a report on the financial and political status of the COP. Eversley found the request suspicious as Persad-Bissessar had publicly said smaller parties wishing to form an alliance with the UNC had to present their “substance and strength.”

“Is it that he wants the reports of various secretaries to take to the UNC?”

Eversley is the party’s only deputy political leader and the interim chairman, Lonsdale Williams, also functions as general secretary.

Speaking to Newsday in response to Eversley’s criticisms, Ramadhar said the COP would always be open to discuss issues with anyone. He said a viable option outside of the People’s National Movement or the UNC was necessary, but he was wiling to speak to anyone who had the interest of the country at heart.

“In terms of an alliance, that is a matter the COP would make decisions on after it puts its house in order. Meaning we have to establish a functioning executive and restore the constitutional offices that are required.”

On his appointment, Ramadhar said there was precedent where an interim leader was not appointed through a National Council meeting.

“Where the national executive today, can not have a quorum, much less have a National Council meeting, what do we do? Do we suffocate and let the party die a natural and almost immediate death?”

He asked who would benefit from the COP having no leader.

Ramadhar added that the current COP executive, of which Eversley is a member, was not elected as there had not been a COP internal election for over six years.