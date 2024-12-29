Laptop, cellphone in Moruga woman's murder recovered

Stacy Gopaulsingh. -

HAVING recovered the laptop and cellphone belonging to a 36-year-old pregnant woman who was hacked to death at her home in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, on December 23, investigators believe they might be a step closer to finding her killer.

On December 28, the police remained tight-lipped but confirmed that no suspects had been detained and that the investigation was sensitive.

Newsday learned that the items were recovered from a cesspit.

No other information was provided.

The victim, Stacy Gopaulsingh, of Poui Road, worked as a judicial support officer (JSO) at the Trinidad South District Court in Princes Town.

>

She was the mother of a three-year-old girl, and a relative stated she was three months pregnant.

She lived with her common-law husband and their child.

The police were told that around 3 am on December 23, someone called her on her cell phone, awakening her.

She answered the call, and while speaking with the person on the other end, walked out to the back of the house.

An argument between three male voices was heard, allegedly demanding that she hand over the laptop, which she used for work.

As her common-law husband was about to leave the bedroom to inquire, the police were informed that a gunman pointed a weapon at him, preventing him from going further.

Instead, he grabbed the child and jumped through a window.

Gopaulsingh’s relatives, who live nearby, were notified, and when they accompanied him to the house, they found her body in the living room.

She was wearing a white dress, which was smeared with blood.

>

In addition to the laptop and cellphone, $40,000, US $800, and two wedding bands were missing. The couple had been planning to marry in February.

The funeral is set for December 30.