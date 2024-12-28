Melly Rose releases single with Crazy, Afeisha Brown

Melly Rose, Crazy and Afeisha Brown, left, Crazy and Melly Rose. -

Like Luther Vandross’ Every Year, Every Christmas or Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas, singer Melly Rose hopes she has created a new Christmas classic with the recently released single, Christmas is Here.

It was released on December 9.

Although some might consider that late, Melly Rose said the release was not meant to be seasonal but rather to be one that endures and is played every Christmas.

The single also features Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung.

The credits lists Melly Rose and parang singer Afeisha Brown as writers and Millbeatz Entertainment and Brown as producers.

This is Brown’s first soca parang and she jumped at the opportunity to do it when Melly Rose came to her.

Even though some might say the song was released well into the Christmas season, Melly Rose had such faith in it that she pushed for its release.

Brown said, “I even wanted to hold back the project but Melly was like, ‘No, trust me, this is it, we are putting it out.”

Melly Rose said the song is not just for this Christmas.

“I don’t look at music as doing it for one season or one time. This is a song, every year, we will reintroduce it to everyone.

“We want people to listen to it every year.”

Melly Rose said despite the late release the song has gone viral and the song’s visualizer has gained over one million views on social media platform, Tik Tok.

Both she and Brown want people to always feel and enjoy the song.