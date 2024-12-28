Kamla mourns India’s former PM Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar mourned the passing of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, 92, who died on December 26.

“As a former Prime Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the passing of the Honourable. Manmohan Singh former Prime Minister of India.

“During my tenure as PM of Trinidad and Tobago I had the distinct honour and privilege of working alongside Dr Singh for the mutual benefit of both of our countries.”

She said Singh stood out as “a visionary and forward-thinking leader” who had kept India at the heart of his policies and practices.

His tireless work for the advancement of his country laid the foundation for the success India enjoys today as a leading nation in the global environment, Persad-Bissessar added.

>

“On a personal note, his generosity, kindness, and progressive attitude toward developing small nations were truly admirable. His respect, warmth, and camaraderie extended to me and the people of TT, particularly during my visit to India for the Parvasi Bharatiya Divas in 2012 was deeply appreciated.”

“Our global community has lost a giant of a human being and leader. I offer my prayers to his family and loved ones on behalf of myself, Dr Bissessar, the United National Congress, and the Opposition members.”

Reuters News said the soft-spoken Singh was described as a “reluctant king” in his first stint as prime minister, yet was arguably one of India’s most successful leaders.

“Singh, the first Sikh to lead his nation, was prime minister from 2004 to 2014, serving a rare two terms. He had been undergoing care for age-related medical conditions,” said Reuters. “Singh is credited with steering India to unprecedented economic growth and lifting hundreds of millions out of dire poverty.”