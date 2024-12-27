Police investigate series of Xmas Day robberies

INVESTIGATORS in various policing divisions across Trinidad are probing a series of robberies that took place over the Christmas holidays.

In Port of Spain, officers of the Central Police Station are looking for a man who robbed a Laventille resident after he withdrew cash from an ATM on Park Street.

According to reports, the victim of Mapp Lands, went to the RBC Trinidad ATM machine at Henry Street, at about 8.10 am, on Christmas Day, and withdrew $4,000. While walking down Henry Street, he was beaten by two men, one holding a metal pipe and the other with a knife, with their faces covered with masks, The men took the cash and ran east along Duke Street.

In San Juan, the owner of the One Stop Shop, on Saddle Road, which is part of the transit mall, received information on Christmas Day from another booth owner that a hole was seen in the wall to his establishment.

When he got there, he saw his booth ransacked. Several items were missing, including an assortment of alcoholic drinks - Puncheon, Johnny Walker Black, Hennessy and several cartoons of cigarettes.

Police say the total value of the stolen items is yet to be ascertained. Crime scene investigators processed the scene but were not able to get a workable fingerprint impression. Footage from CCTV cameras have been requested and investigtions continue.

Also on December 25, a TT Ride Share driver was robbed of his grey Kia Cerato in Santa Cruz.

Police said at about 6.30 pm, he was in his car at the corner of La Sagesse Road and Saddle Road when he received a cancellation request for a ride.

Soon after, two men approached his car, pointed a gun at him and announced a hold up. The suspects drove off with the car along Saddle Road. The driver was also robbed of his cellphone.

Investigators were told the car was not equipped with GPS. Reports said the driver's phone was tracked and retrieved with assistance from the TT Rideshare App support team, but the car was not recovered.

Earlier in Cunupia, police receive a report from a businessman of a robbery at his son's home. The break-in was discovered by a worker at about 7 am. Police said the house was ransacked and a safe, which contained jewellery and other valuables, was cut open and the items missing. A 60 inch television set, watces and a black Mini Cooper were stolen. The home's owner is currently overseas.

On Christmas Eve, police received a report of a robbery at the home of a plumber in Valenia.

Reports said the home's owner was approached by a man for the sale of cordless drill. When he checked, he realised his drill was missing.

In Point Fortin, police are investigating a report of three men attempting to enter a house at Spring Trace. The home's owner said she secured her house the night before and went to bed. At around 2.59 am on December 24, she heard dogs barking and heard noises from someone trying to break open her garage door.

A few minutes later, officers on the scene saw three men on the premises. The men began to run after officers called out to them but they were captured in bearbt bushes.

One of the men, a student, 18, of Point Fortin West Secondary, dealt several blows to one of the officers. but was eventually subdued. The two others, both 17, were also arrested and were taken to the Oropouche Booking Centre to verify their ages while enquires continue.