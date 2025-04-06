Packed Centre of Excellence excited by UNC slate

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, with some of the 39 candidates of the coaltion contesting the April 28 general election at the party's unveiling of candidates at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on April 5. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

A vibrant sea of people dressed in yellow and blue, with splashes of people dressed in green and orange, flooded the Centre of Excellence on Saturday evening as the UNC unveiled its candidates for the upcoming general election carded for April 28.

A crowd of around 8,000 gathered, some having arrived as early as 4 pm, to witness the introduction of all 39 candidates from the Coalition of Interests.

And that figure could well be an understatement, as the auditorium was not only packed, but hundreds of supporters also filled the car park.

Cultural performances and impassioned speeches from members of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Public Services Association (PSA), Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), and the Congress of the People (COP) had the crowd in a frenzy, screaming, shouting, chanting, and filling the air with the sounds of horns and various instruments.

Spine-tingling chants of "We will win!" and "Vote them out!" reverberated through the Centre of Excellence auditorium, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

In the front row of the audience sat long-time members of UNC, including Dr Tim Gopeesingh, Rudranath Indarsingh, and Wade Mark. Also in attendance, occupying prime seats, were Israel Khan, SC, and Austin Jack Warner.

Representatives from various unions, including the PSA, OWTU, and the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU), were also present.

Members of the SSWTU gathered at the entrance, holding aloft placards that called for fair wages and the protection of workers' rights.

Then came the presentation of candidates.

Arguably, candidate for Toco/Sangre Grande, Wayne Sturge, had the biggest crowd reaction of the evening. Some of his supporters even stormed the stage as he was presented.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar took a couple of minutes to make her way to the stage after being announced by senator Anil Roberts.

When she appeared, she was greeted by a wave of thunderous applause and jubilant cheers.

Supporters confident of victory

Newsday spoke to some of the UNC supporters present in the crowd.

Each of them was convinced the 39 candidates presented were the finest choices to represent the people of the country.

Shivanand Ramkhalawan, 25, said the candidates were chosen strategically.

"It is a slate that can really impact Trinidad and Tobago positively, and I do believe they will do their best to save the present and future generations to come."

On the shuffling of some candidates from one constituency to another, he reiterated the strategic nature of the picks.

"The people that have been shifted and shuffled, I think it is a move that will genuinely benefit the people. They will represent the people; they have done so in the past, and they will continue to do so."

A man from the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo said Persad-Bissessar put forward the best possible slate.

Also asked about the changes, he said in life change was inevitable.

"If there is one thing TT will do is adapt to change,and the UNC has done so."

A woman waving her UNC flag spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Asked about the UNC’s slate, she replied, “We will win!”