Barriers to Tobago autonomy

THE EDITOR: The path to Tobago's autonomy faces significant obstacles that go beyond legislative challenges. A deeper examination reveals complex political, administrative, and socio-economic barriers that demand urgent attention.

The PNM’s Trinidadian-led leadership creates a conflict of interest, making it harder for the party’s Tobago arm to effectively represent Tobago's interests. This structure raises legitimate concerns about whether national party loyalty undermines Tobago’s advocacy during autonomy discussions.

Other Tobago-based parties benefit from local leadership, allowing for more direct representation of the island’s needs.

Administrative challenges are equally pressing. Our bureaucratic system, built for centralised governance, resists structural changes needed for increased autonomy. Efforts to reform government systems, redistribute resources, and establish new frameworks often face opposition or stagnation. Without decisive action, these inefficiencies will continue to hinder progress.

Economically, Tobago contributes significantly to the national economy through sectors like tourism and oil and gas. Yet, the current budgetary allocation of 6.8 per cent does not reflect the island’s input. Questions about revenue sharing, tourism development, and maritime resource management remain unresolved.

For autonomy to succeed, Tobago must have clear mechanisms for economic self-reliance and equitable resource distribution.

Historical grievances and cultural differences between TT add to the complexity. Decades of perceived marginalisation have created mistrust, while public misunderstandings about autonomy’s implications fuel resistance. Without clear and consistent communication, these challenges will persist.

A multi-faceted approach is essential:

• Restructuring political representation to ensure Tobago’s interests take priority.

• Establishing transparent frameworks for revenue sharing and economic management.

• Overhauling administrative structures to support local governance.

• Launching public education initiatives, such as community forums, to clarify autonomy’s benefits and responsibilities.

• Creating platforms for honest dialogue to address historical grievances.

Progress requires us to confront these barriers head-on. Specific steps, such as convening a Tobago-led autonomy task force or hosting an inter-island summit, can provide momentum. Now is the time for Tobagonians and national leaders to unite and address how party politics, administrative challenges, and historical dynamics shape this critical journey toward self-governance.

KINO K SAMMY

Roxborough