210% more bushfires in 2024

Firefighters battle a bush blaze on Balisier Avenue, San Fernando in April. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

OVER the past three years, bushfires have increased by over 210 per cent owing to climate change, human activity and dry spells. The financial losses caused by bushfires more than doubled from 2023 to 2024.

In a presentation at the 2025 Dry Season Seventeenth National Climate Outlook Forum at the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority on December 19, the Fire Service said the financial losses went from $492,100 in 2023 to $888,985 in 2024. The total number of bushfires have gone from 1087 in 2021 to 3380 in 2024.

1574 bushfires were recorded in 2022, with an increase to 2653 in 2023.

The February to May period has been identified as having the highest occurrences of bushfires. In February 2023, just over 200 fires were recorded, with the number spiking to over 800 in 2024.

March also saw an increase with around 1100 bushfires in 2023 and around 1200 in 2024. While April 2024 saw a decrease to around 500 fires from the over 600 recorded in 2023, there was another spike in May with numbers going from around 300 in 2023 to almost 600 in 2024.

The fire service identified poor housekeeping as one of the major hazards contributing to bushfires and recommends people ensure the surrounding areas of their properties are clean and flammable materials such as grass cuttings and dry leaves are properly disposed of to reduce fire hazards.