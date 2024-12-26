Pensioner dies after car plunges into Gran Couva river

Police car - File photo

A 79-year-old Longdenville pensioner died on Boxing Day after a car driven by a relative ran off a bridge in Gran Couva.

According to police reports, around 2.50 am, Shaheed Mohammed and a relative were in a silver Nissan AD wagon on the Brasso Tabaquite road when the driver allegedly fell asleep and the car ran off the bridge, which had no railings, plunging 11 feet down into the river.

Officers said the car overturned and was submerged in approximately four feet of water.

Police said when the driver regained consciousness, Mohammed complained of chest pains. The driver freed himself of the seatbelt and went to help Mohammed, but encountered some difficulties, a police report added.

Mohammed was dragged below the bridge and was unresponsive. Attempts were made to resuscitate him but these were futile and assistance was sought from residents to call the police.

