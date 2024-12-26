Hello World, Sneaky Cheeky battle for First Citizens Cup

Hello World, ridden by Dillon Khelawan, cruises to the finish during the Carib Independence Cup race at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on August 31. PHOTO BY DANIEL PRENTICE - Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

THE final day of the 2024 racing season will culminate with an impressive six-race card on Boxing Day at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

First Citizens has thrown its hat in the ring and will sponsor all the races on day’s programme. There will be two feature events on the day’s card.

The third contest is the First Citizens Juvenile Championship, a grade-two event open to colts, geldings and fillies.

In this mouth-watering clash for babes, punters will see the impressive filly Marmalade coming back into her class, after she ran against older horses on her second and third outings. On her second apperance, with older horses, Marmalade demolished her field.

On November 30, she clashed with the same bunch and was beaten into third.

The feature contest, which is the First Citizens Gold Cup, has attracted a quality field of eight runners. Some of the runners in this contest will be the quality US-bred Sneaky Cheeky looking to make it a hat-trick.

Her toughest assignment will be coming up against Hello World, runner up of the 2023 Trinidad Derby.

Punters will have the pleasure of wagering on three Hi-five races – race three, race four and race six.

There will also be racing at Caymanas Park, Jamaica; Gulfstream Park, Florida; and Santa Anita Park, California.

Post time for the six-race holiday card is slated at 12.30 pm.