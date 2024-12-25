Unidentified man found with throat slit in Cunupia

- File photo

AN unidentified man of African descent was found on December 23 with his throat slit along the Southern Main Road (SMR) in Cunupia.

Police investigations found around 11.30 pm on December 23 a red Nissan Almera was going south on the SMR and stopped in front of Unlimited Tyres.

Three men, including the deceased, came out of the car and began arguing.

One of the men then slit the throat of the dead man. They got back into the Almera and drove away.

Police said around 11.45 pm on December 23 police from Caroni were on patrol in Cunupia when they found the man's body.

>

The man was wearing a grey and white sweater, white jeans and orange shoes. He was lying on his back in the road.

The man had a cut to his neck and was bleeding. Crime scene investigators found $104.

No motive has been established for the man's murder and police are continuing investigations.