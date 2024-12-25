Test cricket is the pinnacle: Jangoo aiming for consistency, positive approach

In this November 16, 2024 file photo, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s wicketkeeper/batsman Amir Jangoo tries a sweep shot while Barbados Pride Leniko Boucher looks on during the CWI Regional Super50 tournament match at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - DANIEL PRENTICE

MORE hours of hard work, proper planning and preparation. This is how 27-year-old TT Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo plans to spend his time as he builds towards West Indies’ two-match Test series away to Pakistan from January 17-29 2025.

On December 23, the left-handed Jangoo was named in a 15-man Windies Test squad to the upcoming tour. It’s Jangoo’s maiden Test call-up and follows closely on the heels of his One-day International (ODI) debut which came against Bangladesh on December 12.

On his ODI debut, Jangoo scored an unbeaten 104 and helped the Windies seal a 3-0 series sweep. Less than two weeks after he smashed off-spinner Afif Hossain over the long-on boundary to bring up his maiden international century, Jangoo is now on the cusp of representing the Men in Maroon in his favourite format.

“It’s an amazing feeling, seeing my name being called up for the Test squad this time,” Jangoo told Newsday. “Test cricket is the pinnacle. Growing up watching cricket, Test cricket (was) the only cricket I used to watch really. It’s a dream come true.”

This year, Jangoo has let his bat do the talking. First, in the regional First-Class competition, he led the Red Force with 500 runs in eight innings, rattling off a double-century in the process. Then, in the CG United Super50 tournament, he scored 446 runs at an average of 89.20 to lead all run-scorers in the tournament.

Jangoo’s sublime form was rewarded with a call-up for the Bangladesh ODIs, and he reckoned the call to the Test team couldn’t have been too far away after his debut century.

“I’ll say the call-up was expected, but cricket is a funny game…I was thinking I would have got in the Test squad first, and it so happened that I got the ODI call-up as I had a really good Super50 tournament.

Going into Pakistan which is a difficult place to tour, we probably needed an extra batsman as well. I think that’s why I wasn’t surprised. Having said that, I’m still grateful for the opportunity.”

Jangoo said consistency and doing the basics well will be the keys to success for him and the Windies on the Pakistan tour.

“It’s a fast-paced game and a high-intensity game at the international level so it’s all about learning fast and learning from the experiences,” he said.

“Once I get the opportunity, I’ll put my best foot forward and I’ll give 110 percent to the team and that’s my goal…I’m just looking at the team and doing my best for the team and performing to the best of my ability.”

On Jangoo’s selection, Test coach Andre Coley noted the batsman’s consistency across formats in regional cricket and his high level of competency against spin bowling.

In their last Test series against England in October, Pakistan clinched a 2-1 series win with spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan taking 39 of the opposition’s last 40 wickets in the series.

“Pakistan have a quality spin attack as well. But that’s where we’ll have to do our homework, knowing the best areas for us to score and how they get their wickets. It’s for us to combat that,” Jangoo said.

He believes the Windies should be fearless in their approach, but not reckless.

“Batting against spin is one of my strengths and it’s all about being positive at the same time. That’s my mindset all the time when I’m batting.

“It’s about being positive all the time, so when the bad ball does present itself you’d be able to put it away. No matter if it’s red-ball or white-ball cricket, that’s how I normally bat,” the Queen’s Park Cricket Club batsman said.

“Once we prepare well and do well in the nets and tick our boxes, we should be in good stead for the Test matches to come.” Jangoo said one of the major influences on his performances this year has been the high standards he has set for himself. Now that he’s got his foot in the door, he doesn’t want to turn back.

“There are so many talented players throughout the region, but our scores sometimes don’t show how talented we really are. It’s all about being consistent at this level.

“I want to continue doing well for my country, my region and my main goal is to have West Indies cricket back on top again, where it belongs.”

The West Indies squad will leave the Caribbean on January 2 and will arrive in Islamabad on January 6.