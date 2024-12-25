Last-minute shoppers flock to High Street

A vendor tends to a customer as he sells clothes on High Street, San Fernando, on December 23. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

Hundreds of last-minute shoppers flocked to High Street, San Fernando on Christmas Eve searching for the perfect gift for loved ones.

With bags in hand and eyes peering into stores, pedestrians crowded pavements shortly after midday.

Shopper Jen-ai told Newsday as a retail worker, December 24 was the only time she could carve out for shopping.

"It's been really hectic and I was really concerned about my safety during this Christmas season so I kind of waited till the last minute to see how the crowd looks."

She admitted this had its downside as many items were gone from the shelves.

"However, I am very grateful that the Christmas season is still pumping and lively in San Fernando."

The scenes were exactly what one would expect to witness on High Street with vendors lining the pavements and, sometimes, spilling off onto the streets. While street vending was banned in January and many vendors relocated to Mucurapo Street by the San Fernando City Corporation, Mayor Robert Parris allowed them to return for the month of December.

In a video posted to the corporation's Facebook page on December 17, Parris said: "This initiative was done in an effort to spread some Christmas cheer, to help vendors generate some income for themselves and to support their families."

However, he said, the only condition was that the vendors kept the roadway and drains clear.

The street vendors were nearly inundated with customers on Christmas Eve, many of whom were asking for better deals on their products. Vendors primarily sold items like clothing, slippers and household items.

One shopper, who identified herself as Esther from Gasparillo, told Newsday she was able to purchase household items to gift to her family.

But for many, navigating the crowds along High Street was a means to an end as they tried to travel home. One elderly woman, Gemma, told Newsday she only came to High Street to get transport to her Fyzabad home after stopping in the nearby grocery in Carlton Centre to pick up a few items for Christmas Day.

To capitalise on eleventh-hour shoppers, many businesses have extended their opening times.

Jay's Toybox on St James Street, San Fernando extended its hours to 9 pm from December 16, it continued to lengthen it in the days leading up to Christmas and will close at midnight on December 25 (Christmas Eve night).

Kidz Zone in Gulf City Mall will open until 9 pm.

South Park Mall, however, in a Facebook post, said it would be closing at 2 pm "to spend time with loved ones."

JTA supermarkets will all be open until 8 pm according to a post on its Facebook page.

S&S Persad's Supermarket's Facebook page said its Rio Claro, St Ann's Mayaro and Freeport branches will open until midnight while its Guayaguayare Road branch will close at 9 pm.