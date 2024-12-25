Cox celebrates with centenarian on Christmas Eve

Centenarian George Alexander, front, left, celebrates his 100th birthday on Christmas Eve with Social Development Minister Donna Cox at his home on Moraldo Street, Maraval, on December 24. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

GEORGE Alexander celebrated his 100th birthday On Christmas Eve at his Maraval home surrounded by some of his four children, 17 grandchildren and many friends who came from as far as Point Fortin for the occasion on December 24.

The lively centenarian credited his long life and good health to a clean diet and God. Alexander, who often cooks his own meals, said he refrains from consuming cold drinks, meat, rice, dairy, cheese, sweets, and soft drinks and hasn’t smoked a cigarette since 1950.

His daughter, Luanne Waithe had tears of joy in her eyes as she expressed how happy she felt to celebrate her father's milestone.

She said daily life as one of her father's caretakers involves a lot of cooking.

“You have to make sure and feed him because he loves to eat, no matter how much food he gets he wants more.”

Aside from joint pains, for which he uses natural remedies, Alexander is free of any serious illness and has the mobility, eloquence and sense of humour of someone decades younger. He said his sense of accomplishment lies in his family and his religious beliefs. When asked what advice he had for young people Alexander said, “Live, live for God.

“That is the advice I could give you. Hold onto him and you will see your way. No man can make you see your way. The lord says ‘Call no man on earth father.’"

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox also attended the celebrations, presenting Alexander with a certificate of honour and achievement, a medal, a hamper and a cake courtesy of the ministry and sponsors.

As she sang him happy birthday she said, “We recognise that there are many people now who are reaching 100 and we cannot take that for granted, so I told him I’m looking forward to coming next year to celebrate his 101th birthday.”

