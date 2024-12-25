Champs AC PoS take on new-look Central FC in Boxing Day clash

AC PoS defender Liam Burns (R) shields the ball from Caledonia AIA's Tyrese Williams during their TT Premier Football League match at the St James Police Barracks on December 15. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

LAST season’s cellar-placed club Central FC (nine points) will get a stern test of their new-found form from 5 pm on December 26 when they face reigning TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions AC PoS (six points) at the Arima Velodrome.

The game featuring two of the top three teams in the league in the early stages of the 2024/25 season will be one of six matches played on Boxing Day. Last season, Central mustered just two points in what was a miserable league season. However, with experienced players such as Kadeem Corbin, Tyrone Charles, Jameel Neptune, John-Paul Rochford and Kevon “Showtime” Woodley within their ranks, the “Couva Sharks” look to be a new and improved outfit.

Having suffered a surprise loss against Caledonia AIA on December 15, the “Capital Boys” will want to show they are still the team to beat in the TTPFL.

Fresh from their 6-0 demolition of Eagles FC, leaders Defence Force (nine points) will play the tenth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers from 7 pm in Arima. Rangers are yet to get a win this season, and their quest for three points will not get any easier with the matchup against coach Densill Theobald’s Defence Force team.

At the St James Poice Barracks, there will be another intriguing double-header. From 5 pm, the fourth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix will play the fifth-placed Caledonia in a battle of two teams locked on six points. Caledonia suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to Central on December 21, with Phoenix winning against Prisons FC.

In the second game of the St James double-header, hosts Miscellaneous Police FC will play Prisons FC from 7 pm. Both teams have four points from three matches. The Lawmen will be keen to get three points after being held to a 3-3 draw by Jabloteh on December 22.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex, a pair of teams chasing their first win of the season will be in action in the 6 pm kickoff, with Cub Sando playing the bottom-placed Eagles FC team which conceded six goals in their last match.

From 8 pm in in Mahaica, hosts Point Fortin Civic will close off the day’s proceedings with their fixture against Jabloteh.