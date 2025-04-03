Ganesh Gobin (5/26) bowls South East into TTCB U-17 final

In this March 12, 2025 photo, Central Zone celebrate a wicket against South Zone in the Under-17 Interzone match at Lewis Street San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

A brilliant spell of five for 26 from Ganesh Gobin propelled the South East team into the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) under-17 Interzone 50-over final as they hammered North by ten wickets in their semifinal at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal on April 2.

The North batsmen struggled badly as only three players got into double figures, with Josiah Nicholls top-scoring with 21 not out. North's batting was left in tatters in the first ten overs by South East opening bowlers Seyon Charles (two for 17) and Justin Ramnarace (three for 14) as they were precariously placed at 24 for five when Kaiden Pollard (one) was dismissed by Ramnarace.

With Charles and Ramnarace accounting for the first five wickets, Gobin then took centre stage as he grabbed the remaining five wickets. Gobin got the scalps of Trevor Padilla (12), Tyrell Guiseppi (12), Nathan Sancho (two), Dominic Redhead (three) and Tristan Craig (two) as North were bundled out for just 80 in the 28th over.

The South East opening batsmen made light work of the modest chase, as Sameer Ramdath struck 12 fours in a breezy innings of 53 from 41 balls to help his team to 83 without loss in 10.4 overs. Ramdath's opening partner Josiah Caramally made 16 off 27 balls.

In the other semi played at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Balmain, Couva, Central had a lopsided victory of their own as they cruised to a six-wicket win against East after bowling out the opposition for 157.

East won the toss and had a positive enough start as Christian Lall (42 off 26) and Brian Harricharan (29 off 34) put on a rapid 75-run opening partnership inside ten overs before Kyle Ramesar (one for 51) got a timely breakthrough.

Central took control of the game thereafter as Harrichan was dismissed just two balls later by Daniel Holder (three for 30). With Holder also taking the scalps of Ishant Roopnarine and Zameer Ali (both duck) in a spell that turned the game on its head, East caved under the pressure.

Sitting comfortably at 75 without loss at one stage, East were reeling at 126 for seven when Qudeer Juman (five) was dismissed by Saleem Khan (one for eight). East skipper Tyler Ramroop (24) and Ravi Seunarine (21) offered some lower-order resistance before their team was bowled out in the 49th over.

East needed early wickets to have a say in the contest and Khan (two) fell cheaply to Renaldo Fournillier (two for 22) in only the second over. However, top-scorer Aadi Ramsaran (50 off 80) and Darrius Batoosingh (32) steadied Central with a 92-run partnership for the second wicket.

Batoosingh and Ramsaran fell in quick succession as Central slipped to 99 for three, but a cameo of 34 from 20 by Christiano Ramanan calmed any nerves as Central got to 158 for three in the 34th over.

Central and South East will contest the final at the NCC from 10 am on April 4.

Summarised Scores:

EAST – 157 from 48.2 overs (Christian Lall 42, Brian Harricharan 29, Tyler Ramroop 24; Daniel Holder 3/30) vs CENTRAL – 158/4 from 33.3 overs (Aadi Ramsaran 50, Christiano Ramanan 34, Darrius Batoosingh 32; Renaldo Fournillier 2/22). Central won by six wickets.

NORTH – 80 from 27.4 overs (Josiah Nicholls 21; Ganesh Gobin 5/26, Justin Ramnarace 3/14, Seyon Charles 2/17) vs SOUTH EAST – 83/0 from 10.4 overs (Sameer Ramdath 53 not out, Josiah Caramally 16 not out). South East won by ten wickets.

