Pirate's Bay Raiders get 7th straight win in BagoT10 Blast

Comfort Inn Pirate’s Bay Raiders players celebrate a wicket during the 2025 edition of the Dream11 BagoT10 Blast. - Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association

COMFORT Inn Pirate's Bay Raiders continued their excellent form in the 2025 edition of the Dream11 BagoT10 Blast on April 2 when they defeated Best Choice Transportation Mt Irvine Surfers by four wickets at Shaw Park, Tobago to get their seventh straight win in the tourney.

On a day when star opener Evin Lewis failed to fire, fine allround performances from Josh Telemaque and St Vincent and the Grenadines' Shaman Hooper took the Raiders past Mt Irvine's modest score of 82 for seven.

Batting first, wicket-keeper/batsman Adrian Ali (29 off 19 balls) was the only batsman who made a meaningful contribution for Mt Irvine, as the Raiders attack kept things tight. Selvin Duncan chipped in with 17 off nine balls, while Telemaque and Hooper were miserly with the ball as they had figures of two for 14 and three for 13 respectively.

In the chase, the unbeaten Raiders team had a disastrous start as they were reeling at five for three in the third over as Navin Stewart (duck), Marlon Richards (two) and the tournament's top scorer Lewis (one) all went cheaply.

>

Hooper (34 off 20) then found an ally in Matheus Komal (15) as the pair added 38 for the fourth wicket before Renaldo Lezama (two for 18) got his second wicket. Shaquille Duncan made just three, and when Hooper was dismissed by seamer Kieshawn Dillon (one for 31) at the end of the ninth over, the Raiders needed eight runs for the win.

In the last over, the left-handed Telemaque (28 not out off nine) quickly killed off the contest as he struck Kirstan Kallicharan for a six and a four to get the Raiders over the line with four balls to spare.

For Mt Irvine (ten points), it ended a three-game winning run as they sit in second spot behind the flawless Raiders (14 points).

On April 1, Kallicharan blazed an unbeaten 90 off 34 balls as Mt Irvine clinched their fifth win of the tournament – a 31-run triumph over Sheppard's Inn No Man's Land Explorers (four points).

Also on April 1, King's Bay Royals (six points) got their third win in eight games when they beat defending champs Jaggesar Group of Companies Store Bay Snorkelers (four points) by 31 runs. Keon Isaac had figures of three for seven for King's Bay as they limited Store Bay to 84 for eight after posting 115 for seven.

Summarised Scores:

April 2

MT IRVINE SURFERS – 82/7 from 10 overs (Adrian Ali 29, Selvin Duncan 17; Shaman Hooper 3/13, Josh Telemaque 2/14) vs PIRATE'S BAY RAIDERS – 85/6 from 9.2 overs (S Hooper 34, J Telemaque 28 not out; Ricky Jaipaul 2/8, Renaldo Lezama 2/18). Raiders won by four wickets.

April 1

>

MT IRVINE SURFERS – 136/2 from 10 overs (Kirstan Kallicharan 90, Samuel Roopnarine 21) vs NO MAN'S LAND EXPLORERS 105/6 from 10 overs (Leron Lezama 49, Teshawn Castro 24; R Jaipaul 5/5). Mt Irvine won by 31 runs.

KING'S BAY ROYALS – 115/7 from 10 overs (Andrew Rambaran 29, Mark Deyal 22, Xaviar Reid 3/14) vs STORE BAY SNORKELERS – 84/8 from 10 overs (Kadeem Alleyne 23; Keon Isaac 3/7, Jabari Mills 2/7). King's Bay won by 31 runs.