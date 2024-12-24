Woman, 27, stabbed to death in San Juan

- File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in San Juan on Tuesday morning.

She has been identified as Adana John, also known as "Sixx Boss."

A nearby business owner said around 8 am on December 24 she heard a commotion outside. Afterwards, she went outside and saw John lying on the ground.

She described the murder as "brutal and senseless."

"Everybody has to die – but is the manner in which you die."

Police said John and a man were arguing near the corner of Saddle Road and Second Street, San Juan.

Moments later the man was seen running away, while John was seen lying in the road with a stab wound to her abdomen.

Police took her to hospital, where she died on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.