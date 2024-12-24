Makeda Bain seizes triple crown in RBC Tobago Junior Tennis

Participants of the 2024 RBC Junior Tennis Championships, held at Shaw Park Tennis Court, Shaw Park, Tobago. The tournament began on December 14 and ended on December 19. - Visual Styles

TWELVE-year-old Makeda Bain shone brightly at the 2024 RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships at the Shaw Park Tennis Courts, Scarborough last week as she walked away with three titles.

Bain won both the under-14 and under-18 girls’ titles, to go along with the senior girls’ doubles title as she teamed up with Christi-Ann Hills. In the girls’ under-14 category, which was contested via a round robin format, Bain topped Cyra Ramcharan to claim the title.

In the girls’ under-18 final, Bain showed her prowess as she earned a facile 6-1, 6-2 win over Cherdine Sylvester.

In the girls’ senior doubles final, Bain came out on the right side of another duel with Sylvester, as she and Hills got a healthy 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sylvester and Anneleisa Orr.

In his final year in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis tournament, 18-year-old Luca Denoon went out with a bang as he claimed the boys’ under-18 title, to go along with the boys’ senior doubles title.

In the under-18 final, the top-seed Denoon was pushed to three sets by the impressive fourth seed Josiah Hills, 12. Denoon dropped the first set 4-6, but he roared back to take the next two sets 7-5 and 10-5 to secure the crown. Hill sprung an upset in the semis when he defeated Jaylon Chapman, but he just couldn’t hold on to topple Denoon in the finale.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ senior doubles final, Denoon teamed up with Chapman as they defeated the pair of Hills and Jordell Chapman 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in another gripping contest.

In the boys’ under-14 age group, though, the top-seed Hills wasn’t to be denied as he got a 4-1, 2-4, 10-3 victory over the fourth seed Jack Brown.

In other results, Favian Dates and Justin Duncan recorded a victory in the boys’ junior doubles final when they topped Zachary Anthony and Malik Bain in straight sets (4-0, 4-0), with sisters Nyshay and Teijha Wellington recording a big comeback victory in the girls’ junior doubles final when they saw off Ileana Abraham and Amara Allison McKenzie 3-5, 4-1, 10-5.

Malik and McKenzie were also in winners’ row as they won the respective boys’ and girls’ under-10 categories, with Justin Duncan and Suri Ramcharan clinching titles in their respective boys’ and girls’ under-12 age groups.