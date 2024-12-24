Chaguanas, San Fernando busy in lead-up to Xmas

Police officers caution a celery and chive vendor who is blocking the entrance to Carlton Centre from High street, San Fernando on December 23. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

SOME business groups have expressed mixed views on the outlook on sales over Christmas.

In a statement on December 23, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Baldath Maharaj said the Christmas shopping season in Chaguanas had been vibrant, with businesses reporting steady sales and strong foot traffic.

"Our commercial hub continues to attract shoppers from across Trinidad, drawn by a diverse mix of retail options, competitive pricing, and a festive atmosphere. Many stores have seen an uptick in consumer spending as families prepare for the holidays, purchasing gifts, decor and essentials for the season."

Maharaj was pleased that many stores had seen an uptick in consumer spending on gifts, decorations and other essentials for the Christmas season.

"This is a positive sign, showing that despite economic challenges, the Christmas spirit remains alive, and consumer confidence is holding steady."

The overall feedback about business activity over the season in Chaguanas is good, but Maharaj said some sectors were doing better than others.

"While clothing, home goods and electronics remain popular categories, other areas, such as speciality and luxury items, are experiencing slower sales."

He attributed that partially to ongoing competition from online shopping.

But Maharaj said businesses had sought to counter that challenge by stepping up with attractive discounts, promotions and enhanced customer experiences.

The chamber, he continued, remains committed to supporting businesses in maximising the critical sales period before Christmas.

"We have worked with local authorities to improve traffic management and security, ensuring shoppers can move freely and feel safe in Chaguanas during the bustling season."

Maharaj said by encouraging customers to shop local, the chamber believed it would boost the efforts of small and medium businesses to increase sales before Christmas.

"We are hopeful that as we approach the final stretch of the season, sales momentum will continue contributing to a successful and prosperous Christmas for all."

Also on December 23, Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said there had been an increase of commercial activity in San Fernando since the school term closed earlier in the month.

"Of course, retailers will experience the highest sales for the year during this season.

"It is expected that sales figures for this year may surpass the last two years. Public servants, along with some other, private-sector employees, have been paid early for Christmas, so we anticipate the tempo to steadily increase as we get closer to Christmas Day."

Evidence of increasing Christmas sales, he said, could be seen in the large volumes of pedestrian and traffic in the High Street area.

"Downtown hasn't been this busy in a while. The malls are also welcoming greater volumes of traffic."

Bicycles, toys, electronic devices, furniture, soft furnishings, clothing and accessories were some of the items in demand for Christmas.

Singh said, "We also expect that many stores will participate in traditional Boxing Day sales. This shopping day has become very successful over the years and provides an opportunity for retailers to get extra stock off their hands."

He added the absence of wrecking in San Fernando together with the increased presence of the police and municipal police, supported by members of the TT Defence Force, have also created a safe environment for businesses and shoppers.

December 23 also saw a lot of activity on High Street, with many people seeking to get in some last-minute shopping before Christmas.

Some store owners and employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not want to make any firm comment about Christmas sales, but said they were very busy.

An employee at a jewellery store on High Street said the store had been receiving a steady stream of customers looking for gifts in the last few days.

At a nearby toystore, one woman said she was able to buy most of the gifts on her Christmas list.

Asked how she felt how Christmas shopping was this year, she said, "It's great."

Nearby, a couple were selecting toys. They were also satisfied with their shopping experience.

Outside on High Street, there was considerable vehicular and pedestrian traffic while police officers on foot patrol kept equal watch on drivers and pedestrians.

There were vendors on both sides of the street, selling an assortment of shoes, clothes and household items.

But in a statement, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) expressed its concerns about the very low levels of shopping and spending over the Christmas season.

"Consumers disposable income have all but disappeared.

"Merchants have lowered their prices to...cost prices, or in the case of some items, below cost price just to effect a sale. This is one of the worst Christmas seasons being experienced by businesses and consumers alike."

The group suggested challenges such as accessing foreign exchange and recent industrial action at the Port of Spain port had contributed to the situation.