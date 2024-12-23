Xhaiden Darius – nothing short of a miracle

Xhaiden Darius is a medical wonder. Doctors said he would never walk, but the young entertainer has defied medical expectations to become an entertainer par excellence at just eight years old.

To see singer Xhaiden dance, prance, "dingolay" and moonwalk on stage is nothing short of a miracle.

When he was born, doctors told Xhaiden’s mother, 2023 National Women's Action Committee’s (NWAC) National Calypso Queen Tameika Darius, her son would never walk.

Xhaiden remained in a stationary position in his mother’s womb, not turning or moving, for months. This crouched position, doctors felt, would hinder his mobility.

Nevertheless, Xhaiden has stunned the professionals and others with his ability not only to sing, but move like some of his role models, the late Aldwyn “Kitchener” Roberts and Michael Jackson.

Sharing a birthdate with Kitch, April 18, he often performs some of this legend's calypsoes, complete with the rhythmic foot and waist movements, earning him the moniker "Little Kitchy."

His talent has also drawn comparison with Machel Montano. Tameika recalled one of his pre-school teachers who encouraged him to sing, “because he would not shut up,” always predicted he would be the next Machel Montano.

Xhaiden, however, has other ambitions.

“I want to be the first Xhaiden Darius,” he said.

Tameika has not confined him to performing only soca and calypso but is exposing him to all genres of music and numerous instruments, tutored by musician Kyle Peters.

Like his mother, Xhaiden, who is proving to be a social media favourite, started singing professionally at five. He already has several titles to his name, including, Point Fortin Junior Calypso Monarch, South Junior Calypso Monarch and Emancipation Junior Calypso Monarch and last year he placed sixth in the national Calypso Junior Monarch.

Because he changed schools this year, his mother kept him out of competitions so he could focus on settling down in his new environment, believing taking time off to perform would put him at a disadvantage.

Now he is able to manage his academics with his passion for the arts, in 2025 she said, he will enter all competitions.

He is already in the studio, preparing to record three songs for 2025.

Xhaiden’s immense gift and talent compelled his mother to celebrate his amazing accomplishments thus far. This gave rise to a mother-and-son debut concert, Reflections, held on November 2 at the Naparima College Auditorium, San Fernando.

Reflections, she explained, mirrored the image of the challenging journey they have both gone through and conquered.

“From birth he had to undergo numerous medical procedures. When he was seven months old, he was put out of a daycare (centre) because he was not doing what he should be doing at that age."

Known for her hard-hitting political commentary Susheila’s Jahaji Bash, which won her the NWAC title, Darius remembered the struggle she endured.

“All of that was just tearing me apart, just mashing me up. To see that today he is singing, dancing and playing music, I felt there was really a need to celebrate.”

Their first full-length concert was conceptualised and the harmonising duets of mother and son, along with their individual performances, bowled over the audience.

Rooted in spirituality, their debut act was a stirring version of The Prayer and ended with Journey.

“We needed to start with the prayer, to ask God’s blessing, because we plan but God disappoints, and we just wanted him to sanction what we want and where we are.

“We ended with the Journey because for us, the Journey is now starting.”

In between, Tameika’s goosebump-raising performances of At Last and A Change is Gonna Come, Xhaiden entertained with Kitchener’s 12 Bar Joan, I Want You Back and Everlasting Love.

Backed by Kyle Peters and Vizion band, the duo was joined by a lineup of stars, including Alicia Joseph, who joined Xhaiden to do Circle of Life; Brian London, with whom he engaged in an extempore war, while playing the cuatro; a duet with rising chutney/soca artiste Katelin Sultan of I Love My Country; his mother and musician Joey Rivers in a soulful performance of Calypso Rising.

Also onstage were former calypso monarch Terri Lyons, Stacey Sobers and Joanne Foster, who joined Makeida in an energetic performance of Ambataila Woman, along with the St Hillaire Brothers.

Makeida is optimistic that first concert will not be their last.

“I intend for it to be an annual event.”