Red Force's Amir Jangoo receives maiden Windies Test call-up

TT Red Force wicekt-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo copped the Man of the Match award on his ODI debut vs Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on December 12, 2024. -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo continues to reap the rewards for a stellar 2024 season, as he has received a maiden Test call-up for the West Indies' two-match series away to Pakistan next month.

The 15-man Test squad was released by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on December 23. Jangoo's call-up comes on the heels of the brilliant 104 not out he scored against Bangladesh on his One-day International (ODI) debut on December 12.

In the 2024 regional First-Class season, the 27-year-old Jangoo led the Red Force with 500 runs in eight innings at an average of 100. He also scored his maiden First-Class ton – an innings of 218 versus the Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Jangoo also scored his maiden List A hundred in the CG United Regional Super50 tournament and led all batsmen in the tourney with 446 runs. The left-hander didn't take long to make a mark on the international stage, with his unbeaten century on ODI debut helping the Windies seal a 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh.

The upcoming series marks the final installment of the two-year World Test Championship, and will see the Windies playing a Test series in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. It will also be coach Andre Coley's last series in charge of the team. West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy will take control of the Test team from April 1, 2025.

The Windies will depart the Caribbean on January 2 and arrive in Islamabad on January 6. They will play a two-day warm-up match in Rawalpindi from January 10-11, before playing the Two Tests at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The first Test will be played from January 17-21, with the second Test scheduled for 25-29.

The outgoing Coley wants the team to continue their progress.

"For the Test series against Pakistan in January 2025, the focus is on building on what we have done well and transforming the learnings from 2024 into tangible results," Coley said.

Crucially, the team will be without seamers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph. The CWI release said Alzarri "will be unavailable due to other engagements," with Shamar set to continue rehabilitation from an injury. Shamar was ruled out of the ODI series versus Bangladesh with shin splints.

Meanwhile, spinner Gudakesh Motie returns to the Test squad after missing the two-match Test series versus Bangladesh. Motie featured in the inaugural Global Super League Twenty/20 tournament, which coincided with the Bangladesh Test series.

Spinners Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican are also included in the squad as the West Indies prepare for what are likely to be spin-friendly conditions.

"Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo's selection comes on the back of consistency across formats in regional crciekt, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling," Coley said.

The team will be led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite, with TT wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva service as his deputy. Da Silva made just 53 runs in four innings in the Bangladesh series, and will be hoping to take his form from the Red Force's recent four-day trial match to the Pakistan series. Last week, Da Silva made scores of 166 and 128 for the Bryan Charles XI in a trial match against the Kamil Pooran XI at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

West Indies Test squad for Pakistan:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.