Police Administration employee charged with fraud

The Fraud Squad has charged a civilian employee at the Police Administration Building, with attempting to obtain the sum of $199,000 through forged documents.

Hermatie Long appeared before Master Sookraj Gossamie on December 20, at the North Court, for three offences: forgery, uttering, and attempting to obtain the sum by false pretense.

These charges stem from an incident reported on February 9, 2024, when Long applied for a vehicle loan at a commercial bank. As part of the application, Long presented several documents, including a job letter from the police. These documents were initially accepted as genuine by the bank.

However, upon subsequent verification, the job letter was found to be fraudulent.

An investigation was launched by Senior Superintendent Abbot, Superintendent Lutchman, and Inspector W Smith, supported by Corporals Murray and Williams, as well as Constables Ramkissoon, Jointe, Thomas, and Jaikaran. This investigation led to the arrest and subsequent charges against Long.

She was granted bail in the sum of $10,000, with the condition that she report to the police station as part of her bail agreement.

The matter has been transferred to the Arima Magistrate Court, with a postponement to January 24, 2025.