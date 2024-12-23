Ex-WI Under-19 cricketer Anderson Mahase promises big 2025 season

Anderson Mahase plays a shot on the off side for the Blue Devils during the Trinidad T10 Blast held recently. PHOTOS BY DANIEL PRENTICE - DANIEL PRENTICE

A left-hander and slow left-arm bowler who likens his game to that of ace Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, 21-year-old Clarke Road United allrounder Anderson Mahase is ready to catch the eyes of the national selectors in the 2025 TT Cricket Board (TTCB) domestic season.

Mahase and Shiva Sankar were TT's only representatives on the West Indies team for the Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which was held in the Caribbean in 2022.

And though he said turning out in the maroon colours of the West Indies "was something I dreamt of as a kid," Mahase feels he has been overlooked on his quest to transition to the senior level and make his breakthrough to the Red Force team.

The youngster from Tamana said his 2023 domestic season was horrendous by his own standards, as he and his former club Central Sports were not on the same page over various issues.

After finding his footing with 2023 50-over champions Clarke Road in the last domestic campaign, Mahase said he's in a position to put his name in the conversation once again.

"Even though it was the West Indies Under-19 team, it was a World Cup. Not much people get to experience that. I played 11 youth One-Day Internationals, and it was one to cherish for a lifetime.

"After that, I've come upon a stumbling block," Mahase said during an interview with Newsday on December 10.

He said it's been discouraging for him as he awaits that precious call-up from the Red Force.

However, Mahase said he's been working hard in the off-season and wants to do his talking on the field.

He said his Clarke Road teammate and fellow left-arm spinner Yannick Ottley has been instrumental in mentoring him and assisting with both strength and technical work, and he also credited players such as Kyle Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons and Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit for giving him advice and "making sure everything is good even through the bad times."

On his targets for the upcoming season, Mahase said, "I wouldn't say there are fixed goals, but I would love to average 40-plus across all formats – the league, 50-over and T20. With the ball, I obviously want to pick up a lot of wickets and impact the game in as many ways as possible, bowl economically as possible and win titles.

"A lot of work is being put in, so look out for good things with the ball, bat and in the field. Look out for good scores. Keep your eyes open."

Mahase batted in the Clarke Road top order for the most of last season. And though he played timely cameos and had several 40-plus scores, he wants to carry on and play longer and more meaningful innings this season.

"I was disappointed in myself because I'm supposed to convert and get bigger scores...this year, I'm just focused on impacting the game."

Not short of confidence, Mahase sees himself as a complete allrounder and he believes his style of play will have fans at the edge of their seats at all times.

"What makes me stand out as a player is my energy and my fielding ability. The things I bring to the team with the bat, you don't really see it much going around, especially from youth players...I see myself as a 360 player," he said.

"I think everybody is orthodox in the way they go about their business and more normal...(but) my shots, the reverse sweeps, the switch-hits, the scoops – things people are afraid to do, Anderson Mahase does do it."

Having just turned out for the Blue Devils in the latest edition of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, Mahase said he's ready to channel his focus towards red-ball cricket and whatever the TTCB National Premiership I season has in store.