Wake for Morris-Julian filled with faith, grief

Attendees light candles before the vigil in memory of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children who perished in a December 16 fire. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FAITH, grief and tears mingled in equal measure among the more than 60 people at the wake of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian on December 20 on Farfan Street, opposite the burnt shell of the home where she and two of her children, Xianne, 25, and Jesiah, six, died in a fire on December 16.

Arima Central Councillor Dr Juliet Hilary Bernard, who led the prayers and singing during the wake, said Morris-Julian was real to everyone.

“When she sat down and closed her eyes and lifted her hands to God, she believed in God, she trusted in God, she knew God had a hand in her life, a powerful hand in her life.”

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj recalled that Jesiah had died exactly a year after getting a gift in the constituency’s Christmas event in 2024.

“Lisa told me not to forget Jesiah’s toy. I got him a water gun, and you know he has a lot of energy. I filled it with water, put it in the bag and wrapped it up. Jesiah unwrapped everything on December 16 last year, and Jesus took him one year later. He wet me down first and I took it back and wet him and he took it and ran off.

“But how can we account for these two little children dying? Is it that everyone comes for a purpose, and when that purpose is done, we are called back? Grief is a must, although the fact is that birth comes with death. We have to hold hands with the members of the family, and friends and help each other through this.”

Maharaj said the roots of the Morris and Julian families ran deep through the borough of Arima. He said it was for this reason he did not think the borough had been doing enough to invite people there to celebrate Morris-Julian.

“Lisa, when she spoke at my book launch, she got up on the mic and said, Balliram Maharaj is not only an icon in Arima but in TT. So I am citing what she said that day on May 22, Lisa was not an icon not only for Arima, she’s a national person in TT, well-respected and well-loved.”

He invited the public to come to the Larry Gomes Stadium carpark on December 22, where a tent would be set up and people can leave tributes. A service will be held at the venue at 4.30 pm, officiated by Fr Gregory Augustine and Sister Renee.

“The last thing she did for Arima was to put up a Christmas tree and I say people can bring flowers, whatever they want to bring, that is what we could do and we welcome everybody.”

Although members of Morris-Julian’s family were present at the wake, including brother Raymond, sister Siane and daughter Anya, they did not speak to the gathering or the media.

Uncle James Purcell said even though Morris-Julian’s widower Daniel Julian had been discharged from the Arima hospital on December 20, he was unable to attend the wake.

“He’s at home with 75 per cent burns, he’s bandaged all over. Thankfully he’s started to eat, they’re allowing him to eat, so he’s eating, albeit it’s not much.”

He said wakes would be held on December 21 and December 23, but not on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. He said tentatively the funeral would be held in the new year, but did not confirm a date.

Earlier in the evening, over 50 people turned out for the candlelight vigil for Morris-Julian, which was led by constituency youth officer Anastasia Liverpool. The participants, which included people from the youth organisations in the area and members of the constituency office, walked from Printery Ville to Farfan Street.

Liverpool thanked those who came out to participate in the vigil.

“I thank everyone who turned out to this vigil to honour the life and the legacy of the Honourable Lisa Morris-Julian and her two children who passed away on Monday. As youth officer for this constituency, I can say she was somebody who believed in the youths, believed in youth development and always looked forward to having youths around her. So I know at this time she would have wanted us to be here and to support each other.”