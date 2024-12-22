The Bocas Academy is back

THE Bocas Lit Fest has launched Term II of its Bocas Academy.

In a news release on December 18, Bocas Lit Fest marketing and media manager Alette Liz Williams said the academy is "a multi-level curriculum of writing workshops and masterclasses designed to develop authors at every stage of their careers."

It said the term begins in January with a vision board workshop for writers, led by writer and editor Neala Luna.

At an in-person session at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair on 11 January, participants will be guided by Luna to generate tangible, actionable goals linked to their writing ambitions. Luna has led over 100 vision board participants to actualise their creative objectives in similar sessions.

Writers and creatives working in all genres and mediums are encouraged to attend this workshop.

There is a registration fee of $350 for the workshop.

Self-published writers, and those considering embarking on first-time publication, are in focus during February 2025 in the Write a Book, Get it Published! three-part series.

Three industry professionals will deliver focused seminars on key aspects of self-publishing and the publication journey.

On February 1, Troy Hadeed, author of My Name is Love, will candidly share his experiences and offer insights on the road to publication of his debut non-fiction work.

On February 8, award-winning graphic designer Melanie Archer will lead a session on the importance of book design to a publication’s success.

On February 15, Alice Besson, managing director of Paria Publishing, will outline the role of a publisher in guiding a book to its final, saleable form. All three parts of Write a Book, Get it Published! will take place virtually via Zoom. The fee per session is $300; participants attending all three sessions will pay a discounted fee of $800.

Award-winning novelist and short story writer Leone Ross will lead a fiction masterclass in March 2025 on writing desire. Ross, author of the 2022 Women’s Prize–longlisted novel This One Sky Day, will teach the masterclass virtually via Zoom across three sessions on March 8, 15, and 22.

Each session will focus on a unique aspect of writing desire: writing love, writing sex, writing darkness/taboo.

The registration fee is $900.

“The enthusiastic interest generated by Term I of the Bocas Academy was both encouraging, and a signifier of how much these courses are needed by our own Caribbean writers,” said Shivanee Ramlochan, Bocas Lit Fest’s festival and programme manager.

“In Term II, Bocas Lit Fest strengthens the foundations of the Bocas Academy by offering a wide range in course variety, catering to a matching range of skill and experience level. There’s something here for every writer, no matter their publication history or lack thereof. All are truly welcome.”

Participants in the Bocas Academy will also have access to free resource kits, alumni events and receive certificates of completion.

For more information and to register, visit www.academy.bocaslitfest.com or email workshops@bocaslitfest.com.