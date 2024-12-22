Pensions and a terrible year

This mystifying political mess with senior citizens’ pensions could not have come at a worse time.

The sudden withdrawal of the Miscellaneous (Senior Citizens’ Pension and Public Assistance) Bill 2024 in which a savings “exceeding $25,000” would have disqualified senior citizens from getting a pension raises two related issues:

• The shocking twists and turns of the government’s policy and legislative process.

• Who will be held publicly accountable and sanctioned?

The population is still trying to de-construct Attorney General Reginald Armour’s confusing explanation as to how the “$25,000 savings” was “mistakenly” inserted in the bill that got laid in Parliament’s order paper on December 9.

“I take full responsibility,” sheepishly declared an obviously embarrassed Armour on December 18.

But this came after pelting the conscientious Social Development Minister Donna Cox and acting Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis under the political bus.

Cox for carrying out what she was legally given and Robinson-Regis for accepting what she legally found in the AG’s office.

What initially seems to have bothered Minister Cox were “false claims” by applicants and recommenders. In her media interview, she dutifully said: "What we have found is that there are many people with a lot of money who transfer all their business out of their hands to collect a pension.”

She added: “The pension is not for abuse because it is taxpayers’ money.” So why withdraw? Why not just quickly amend? The government should use Cox’s tax wisdom more widely.

Penalties proposed for false applications and corrupt recommenders were a $300,000 fine and three years in jail. Apart from loopholes in such social-welfare legislation, evidence to prosecute would be a challenge, especially for determining residence. Cox explained the bill will “not impact” current pensioners. However, the AG’s “withdrawal” has a serious impact on her.

The twisted events, as the AG tried to explain last week began when “the note first came to Cabinet in March, 2023.” Cox had dutifully and publicly defended the “$25,000 savings” clause on December 17. The bill’s withdrawal now, unfortunately, makes Cox look a bit hard-hearted and Robinson-Regis as politically insensitive to pensioners. Talking about collateral damage! The PNM Cabinet may well see Armour as their sacrificial hero for courageously putting himself under the troubled political bus.

Anyhow, up to December 9, where was the legal oversight? Armour said: “I was out of the country on November 21 when the bill came to the attention of Parliament.”

The Prime Minister said he too “wasn’t there,” that there was “miscommunication.”

Could a bill really go to Parliament without the AG seeing it? And who is this mysterious “public servant” now squeezed under the bus for allegedly inserting the hot potato “$25,000 savings” clause during the Legislative Review Committee discussions?

Certainly, the committee’s minutes should reveal this. Or would Dr Rowley appoint a committee to inquire into the truth?

But all in all, since the bill faced consideration by two cabinet sub-committees and finally Cabinet before December 9, the responsibility is not only the AG’s but the entire Cabinet where several lawyers, including former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, sit. Dr Rowley’s leadership is now tested, morally and politically. But wait, where is Finance Minister Colm Imbert in all this?

The population was severely disturbed with a lot of grumblings. Recalling the PM “$50 million entertainment allowance” for 2025, letter-writer Linus Didier harshly wrote: “The PNM politicians, who just fixed up themselves with multi-million-dollar back pay and significant salary increases wanted to put the squeeze on prodigious saves.” In fact, a radio caller humorously asked whether “the PNM is begging to lose the elections.”

This pension confusion looked like a Christmas political gift to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The media front pages blared “Pension Fiasco,” “Pension Error,” etc. The government was pushed against the wall. There is still a lot of damage control and political repairs to do unless the government’s silence once more treats the issue as another “ten-day wonder.”

This year has been among the worst leaving the population to wonder whether next year will be even worse, economically, politically and psychologically. Economically, because of taxes, expensive housing and food prices.

Politically, mainly because of growing mistrust in government. Psychologically, mainly because of the population’s fear of crime, traffic frustrations and aching feelings of increased inequity between some groups getting more for themselves and those under with day-to-day struggles. There is no shared sacrifice to help save us from going beyond the tipping point. Prayers yes, but you know whom God helps.

And the brutal political fact is that the law is used to create the gap which contributes to broken hearts and a lukewarm Christmas. And Ho, Ho, Ho, the government planned to deliver a Christmas gift to already distressed senior citizens. Maybe, for them, ironically, it’s a good thing Armour came along.