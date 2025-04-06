The voice of the influencer

Hey Guys! Come with me as I write an article for my Sunday Newsday column! First, have a look at this glass coffee cup I got as a gift a few years ago.

(Holds up to camera, showing the ten cat illustrations).

We animal lovers/rescuers often get animal-themed or animal-print gifts – cups, pyjamas, T-shirts, etc. Let me know in the comments which brand of coffee you think I’m drinking. (Sips coffee and leans closer to the screen to read incoming comments).

No...not Hong Wing...not Jose Cuervo. (Sips while eyes scan the incorrect answers) Yes! Finally, someone guessed it. I’m drinking Chief. You all must know this brand...coffee, seasonings, sauces, spices. They’re a household name.

(Sips) Okay, someone just commented that he likes drinking only expensive foreign coffee. Sure. Some people prefer foreign coffee and typically won’t go for local brands like Chief and Hong Wing. In fact, I know someone who describes the local coffee experience as “drinking dishwater.”

Guys...at Pennysavers (Canaan), where I shop, there are no luxury coffee brands – at least not that I’ve noticed. Chief was the only ground coffee available at the time of purchase...and I’m fine with that; it’s affordable and has been doing the job for me on mornings.

(Sips, reads more comments) OK Guys...someone is asking why the Chief logo features a Native American Indian Chief in full headdress and not an Arawak or Carib Chief. Ironically, as I looked at the packaging this morning, I wondered about the inspiration behind the logo, and I Googled it.

(Holds up pack of Chief coffee, pointing at logo)

This was actually a smart marketing decision on the part of their founder, Sayeed Khan. In 1957 when Chief came on the scene, Trinbagonians were more into American products and generally hesitant about buying "local." The American Indian Chief was a subtle influential foreign touch to leverage the brand and make it appear more trustworthy. Apparently, it worked and the brand grew in popularity.

Guys, not sure if you know that I worked in advertising for many years. As a copywriter back then, we used info provided by the client (provided in a "brief") to conceptualise ads – usually for print, radio, and television (30-60 seconds). Clients pay an ad agency up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and more for ad campaigns...but this approach is rapidly changing.

Whereas prostitution is known as "the oldest profession in the world," advertising is often referred to as "the second oldest profession," having evolved from perhaps cave-men drawing on rocks...to what is increasingly becoming an influencer-driven process, spearheaded by perceived-to-be popular individuals who have amassed large, highly engaged social media followings and have significant sway over consumer masses. Instead of going the route of costly advertising agencies, more individuals and companies are promoting products and services through "influencers" in paid partnerships, brand ambassador deals, etc.

You’ve probably guessed by now that I started this article as a spoof on that culture, using the chirpy cliché with which many influencers start their videos – "Hey guys!" Because I was drinking coffee, it was an easy topic. Who knows.. maybe I influenced someone to go out and buy that brand.

While some may find "influencing" to be an idle pursuit, it is actually a full-time job for some, to always be conceptualising, filming and editing videos of themselves eating, buying things, staying at AirBnBs, indulging in leisure activities, trying out new venues, etc. Ideally, businesses have to trust and respect the "brand ambassadors" they choose as personal mouthpieces for their products.

As children we played a game –"Simon Says" – in which players follow instructions given by Simon, but only if preceded by the phrase "Simon says." If the leader of the game says only "Jump," anyone who jumps is disqualified because the command was not preceded by "Simon says."

If Simon existed now, he would definitely be an "influencer" – “Simon says– X”... and loads of people will rush to do, be or consume X just because "Simon" said to.

What if we had a "Simon" powerful enough to positively influence and transform the nation?

Simon says...stop the killing. Simon says...love each other.

Simon says... (fill in the blank).