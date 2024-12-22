Attorney Sturge among five UNC candidates

Wayne Sturge. - File photo

ATTORNEY and former United National Congress (UNC) senator Wayne Sturge has been selected by the UNC as its candidate for Toco/Sangre Grande for the 2025 general election.

Sturge was among five candidates announced by the UNC in a media release on December 22.

Also on the UNC slate are John Michael Alibocas (San Fernando East); Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj (Arouca / Lopinot); Richard Smith (Trincity/Maloney) and Devesh Maharaj (Aranjuez/St Joseph).

The UNC held its first screening of nominees in Chaguanas on November 29.

Saddam Hosein, Vandana Mohit and Michael Dowlath were chosen as candidates for Barataria/San Juan, Chaguanas East and San Fernando West respectively.

The UNC said it will not be fielding candidates for the two Tobago seats.

The UNC congratulated the latest successful candidates and thanked all those who submitted nominations and were screened.

"The UNC appreciates every member who has come forward and offered themselves for service. There is a place and role for all," the party said.

The UNC said it will continue its screening process and party mobilisation as it gears up for the general election.

The UNC has showed its faith in Alibocas, the former singer known as Makamillion, who is now councillor for Marabella West.

The party said Maharaj is a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) for 15 years and has been employed at the NCRHA, Mount Hope Women’s Hospitals since July 2010.

The UNC said Smith was a corporal in the Defence Force and has certificates in criminology from the University of the West Indies, in addition to certificates in operational planning process, use of force and conflict management, and the counter terrorist search/SAUTT diploma.

Maharaj is an attorney and managing partner at Devesh Maharaj and Associates since 1995.