Angostura ships $1 million in product to China

Trade and Industry Ministry Paula Gopee-Scoon, third from left, with (from L-R) First Caribbean Marketing Company Ltd (FCMC) founder Charles Xiang Cheng; Angostura Holdings Ltd chairman Terrence Bharath, SC; Angostura executive manager, Business Efficiency and Shared Services, Rahim Mohammed; Chinese Embassy Chargé d' Affaires Yang Han; and TT's Ambassador to China Analisa Low at the sealing of the large-scale containerised shipment of Angostura products bound for China at the company’s headquarters in Laventille on December 20. - Photo courtesy the Trade and Industry Ministry

ANGOSTURA LTD has re-entered the Chinese market with a $1 million shipment to the country under a distribution agreement with Caribbean Commercial Management (Hangzhou) Company Ltd, a subsidiary of First Caribbean Marketing Company Ltd. (FCMC), signed in July 2024.

In a release, the Trade and Industry Ministry said Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon marked the event on December 20 by placing the seal on the container, which held approximately $1 million worth of Angostura orange bitters, aromatic bitters and various Angostura premium rums.

The statement said the shipment adds to a total of $3 million in Angostura goods which have entered the Chinese market under the agreement thus far.

Gopee-Scoon said the event was a momentous occasion for both the company and the country as Angostura expanded reach in the global market.

“The shipment to China is a strategic move by Angostura to strengthen trade relations and showcase craftsmanship, quality and the heritage of the company’s products on the world stage.”

She said the shipment demonstrates the ministry’s support and ongoing dedication to facilitating the growth of exports for local manufacturers.

“With these shipments, Angostura aims to penetrate the cocktail market segments and cement Angostura’s Bitters and rums as a key ingredient in China’s rising cocktail industry. In this regard, both exporter and importer are working together to build exciting activation plans to bring the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago to the people of China.”

Chinese Embassy Chargé d' Affaires Yang Han said the shipment marked another successful entry of TT’s high-quality products into the Chinese market.

He said, “(The occasion) serves as a perfect gift, in terms of trade co-operation, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and TT.”

Yang said the shipment was the result of persistent endeavour from Angostura, FCMC, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and all other stakeholders involved as well as the successful promotion of products at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) since 2021.

He said it was at the expo that Angostura achieved significant outcomes in product exports, with the July signing paving the way for the trade initiative.

Angostura began exporting to China in 2019, paused in 2022 to evaluate its marketing strategies and resumed in 2024 following the signing of an agreement between Angostura (exporter) and Hangzhou Ltd (importer) for the importation, marketing and distribution of Angostura’s rums and bitters to China.