Teen killed by girl, 15, while playing with loaded gun in Sangre Grande

- File photo

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl is in police custody after accidentally shooting a 16-year-old boy with a gun she found at her Sangre Grande home.

The boy has been identified as Jeremiah Outram, of Chameleon Boulevard, La Horquetta.

Police said at about 3.45 pm on December 20, the suspect, was at home at De Gannes and Jawahir Road, Guaico Tamana Road, Sangre Grande, when she found a firearm in a clothes basket.

The girl started to play with the gun and it went off, hitting Outram in the head. She called 999 and the police responded.

When they arrived they noticed the boy was still alive, so they rushed him to the hospital.

>

He was pronounced dead at 6.02 pm at the Sangre Grande District Hospital.

Police were able to recover a single spent shell and was guided by the girl, in the presence of a guardian, to a mattress where they saw blood.

The girl was taken to the Sangre Grande Police Station with the guardian.