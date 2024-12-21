Les Coteaux man dies in accident in Tobago

Emergency workers at the scene of a fatal accident along the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago which claimed the life of Stephon Grant on December 20. - Photo by Visual Styles

A TOBAGO man died at hospital following an accident along the Claude Noel Highway on December 20.

He has been identified as Stephon Grant, 33, of Les Coteaux.

Police said around 10 pm, Grant had parked his silver B-14 Nissan Sentra on the southern lane of the highway and was sorting out items in his trunk when a silver car travelling east on the highway, just before Orange Hill, slammed into the back of his car. Grant was pinned under the vehicle.

Emergency Health Services workers arrived quickly at the scene and the injured man was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital. Grant died around 10.30 pm.

Fire officers, led by FSSO Ayres, visited the scene, along with officers from the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, Shirvan Road Police Station and CID.

WCpl Price is investigating.