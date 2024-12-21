Joshua Da Silva lights up Red Force trial match with another century

Joshua Da Silva - (AP PHOTO)

WEST Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva (128 off 144 balls) cracked his second century in as many innings for the Bryan Charles XI, but their TT Red Force four-day trial match against the Kamil Pooran XI ended in a draw at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on December 20.

The Charles XI headed into day four with a 255-run lead with their overnight score on 116 for three.

Da Silva raced on from his overnight score of 75, and tallied 18 fours in his innings before he was bowled by Mikkel Govia, who led the Pooran XI with figures of four for 43. The Charles XI were eventually bowled out for 273, setting the Pooran XI an improbable 413-run target.

Charles tried his utmost to bowl his team to victory as he grabbed figures of four for 31 in the second innings, accounting for the scalps of Pooran (30), Crystian Thurton (38), Shatrughanan Rambaran (duck) and Govia (three).

However, precariously positioned at 164 for nine, the Pooran XI avoided defeat as Andrew Rambaran (30 not out) and Justin Joseph saw them to stumps without further loss.

>

Summarised Scores:

BRYAN CHARLES XI – 349 (Joshua Da Silva 166, Isaiah Rajah 55; Avinash Mahabirsingh 3/55) & 273 (J Da Silva 128, Navin Bidaisee 45; Mikkel Govia 4/43, Andrew Rambaran 2/15) vs KAMIL POORAN XI – 210 (A Mahabirsingh 52, Andrew Rambaran 37 not out; Anderson Phillip 3/20, N Bidaisee 2/16) & 164/9 (Dejourn Charles 40, Crystian Thurton 38; Bryan Charles 4/31, Aneal Rooplal 2/8).