Funeral for Morris-Julian, children on January 2

Friends of Arima MP Lisa Morris-Julian honour her memory during a candlelight vigil at Printeryville, O'Meara Road, Arima on December 20. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children – Jesiah, six and Xianne, 25, will take place at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima on January 2, 2025, at 9 am.

Morris-Julian, Jesiah and Xianne died in a fire at their home on Farfan Street, Arima on December 16.

On December 21, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne provided details of the funeral arrangements.

"The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs is providing support to the family in keeping with the approval granted by Cabinet for a state-assisted funeral."

Cabinet gave that approval last week.

>

Morris-Julian's relatives confirmed January 2 as the date for the funeral.

They said the final arrangements are being worked out.

A wakes were planned to be held at Farfan Street on December 21 from 7 pm and December 23 from 7.30 pm.

Relatives said a prayer service was being planned for the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on December 22.

The time for this service has not been determined as yet.

Last week, members of the government and opposition, educational institutions and other groups all expressed their sadness over the deaths of Morris-Julian, Jesiah and Xianne.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley extended her condolences about Morris-Julian's death.

The Barbados Senate observed a minute silence during its sitting last week in remembrance of Morris-Julian.

On December 20, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds announced that a three-member committee would investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire at Morris-Julian's home.

>

On December 20, Morris-Julian's widower, Daniel, was discharged from hospital. He was injured while trying to rescue his children from the fire.