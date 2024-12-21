Court lifts injunction against ex-senator's spouse

HIGH Court judge Madam Justice A Ramkerrysingh in the Family and Children Division has lifted an injunction previously granted to former senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing against her husband Daren Mark Lee Sing. This development was stated in an order dated December 9, which also said the matter stood adjourned to December 16.

Lezama-Lee Sing's injunction had initially prevented discussion of an ongoing legal action initiated by her husband against her, but that has now been reversed by the judge's order.

"It is ordered that the injunction contained in the order dated September 27 shall be discharged with costs of the injunction to be paid by the respondent and taxed in default of agreement," the order said. "The parties' attorneys shall convene a meeting to discuss whether an order for damages arising out of the injunction should be made."

Further details of the case were seen in a petitioner's notice to media houses from Lee Sing.

It said, "Please note that at the hearing on December 5, the honourable judge being satisfied that Daren Lee Sing was not the source of the information leak to the media discharged the injunction against him with costs to be paid by the respondent.

"Please note that the proceedings have always been and do remain sealed."

Since Lee Sing's court action against his wife, Lezama-Lee Sing has stepped down as a government senator.

Lee Sing is TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association's head and is son of broadcaster Louis Lee Sing, former mayor or Port of Spain, and deputy leader of the HOPE party.