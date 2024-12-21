Caribbean Poultry Association partners with UWI

Dr Karla Georges, left, director of UWI-SVM presents the MoU to Nisa Surujbally, CPA executive director while lecturers Dr Shayne Ramsubeik and Dr Anil Persad, right, look on. - Photo courtesy the UWI

The Caribbean Poultry Association (CPA) and the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus’ School of Veterinary Medicine (UWI-SVM) have formalised their mutually beneficial relationship via the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This MoU will bring together both parties for collaboration and co-operation in various areas including research, professional development programmes, training and public education, student internship and exchanges in pursuit of their respective objectives and goals for the benefit of the poultry industry in the Caribbean.

A UWI press release on December 20 said that activities under the MoU will kick off in January with the sponsorship of Dr Shayne Ramsubeik and two students to participate in the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, USA, supported by the CPA and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA).

The IPPE is the world’s largest annual poultry, feed and meat technology exposition with over 1,300 exhibitors. The team will attend scientific seminars and be exposed to the latest technological advancements in the poultry industry.

The parties resolved to execute the MoU via annual work programmes that will focus initially on the small producers.

The release said that it was agreed that a manual on management practices that addresses some of the critical concerns in poultry rearing – heat stress, biosecurity, antimicrobial resistance, nutrition and sustainability – would be developed as a guide for training sessions in the various territories.

In addition, members of the CPA will provide support and permit students to conduct research activities on their operations aimed at data collection, analysis and interventions that will foster improved performance and efficiencies.

The CPA and the UWI-SVM, the release said, remain committed to the continued growth and development of the largest agribusiness in the Caribbean community and to the sharing of resources and skills that will deliver a more sustainable and resilient poultry sector.

According to its website, the Caribbean Poultry Association was formed in 1999 by a group of poultry producers, driven by common challenges they faced within the industry.

“They gathered to form what is now a powerful regional advocacy group, the Caribbean Poultry Association (CPA). Recognizing strength in numbers, we work together to capture opportunities to grow our businesses, share invaluable expertise, and navigate the changing global and regional environment,” the CPA website stated.

Its core purpose is to mobilise game-changing collaboration within the Caribbean poultry industry by connecting industry players with credible data, resources and partners.

Its board comprises president Hamant Mahabir, the CEO of MasterMix, Trinidad and Tobago, executive director Nisa Surujbally of Guyana, Matthew Lyn, CEO, CB Group, Jamaica, Dr Donald Keith Amiel, director, CB Group, Jamaica, George Kornelsen, vice chair, Belize Poultry Association, Christopher Levy of the Jamaica Broilers Group, Peter De Freitas of Chickmont Foods, Barbados, Rakeesh Bernard of Pinnacle Feeds Barbados, Robin Phillips of Arawak and Co, Trinidad and Tobago, David Fernandes of Bounty Farms, Guyana and Maureen Habieb of L&B Surimix NV, Suriname.