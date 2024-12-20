THA minority leader slams $20m villa purchase

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. - File photo

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has criticised the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) for allocating a reported $20 million to purchase the Palms Villas Resort in Signal Hill, Tobago.

Speaking at a press conference on December 20, Morris described the expenditure as reckless and misaligned with Tobago’s healthcare needs.

He questioned the justification for acquiring the five-villa property, with a swimming pool, reportedly intended to house an oncology and HIV treatment centre and which will require retrofitting.

He suggested such a centre could have built on the Scarborough Regional Hospital compound which sits on 25 acres of mostly unused land.

“If there’s 25 acres of land available to the THA why then will the TRHA turn around, ignore that available land and purchase property for over $20 million?

“The reason why this purchase is so troubling to the minority is because it speaks of misplaced priorities.”

He called the property outdated and in need of significant renovation and questioned the motive behind this purchase. “Is this really for the THA or is this perhaps a romping shop?”

He also raised concerns about the procurement process and demanded full disclosure of all personnel involved in the transaction.

“Who is the lawyer or agent that brokered this deal, and what was their payment? Let us know the name."

Morris also chastised the TRHA’s procurement of ambulances and suggested there was wastage in the $4.347 million spent leasing ambulances while awaiting new units ordered by the TRHA since January.

Morris said this amount could have purchased four or five brand new ambulances outright.

He highlighted several inadequacies of the new ambulances, including a lack of air-conditioning, manual transmissions and a lone entry/exit door. He said they were unsuitable for Tobago’s hilly terrain.

“Drivers and EMT staff have declared they will not use them because they are not fit for purpose."

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus also criticised the villa purchase, earlier in the week, calling it "reckless" and suggesting the Scarborough General Hospital site would have been more practical and cost-effective.

“If you have to put up an oncology unit and an HIV centre and whatever else is required for the hospital, are you going to enter into purchasing villas and then you have to pay more money to retrofit those villas into hospital standards for care for staff?”

Morris called on Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael and TRHA chairman Christlyn Moore to justify the expenditure.

“Tobago residents deserve answers,” he said. “Is this the best use of our scarce resources?”